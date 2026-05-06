Avance Media announces 2026 top 30 female diplomats in Ghana

Leading PR and rating firm, Avance Media, has officially announced the publication of its second list of the Top 30 Female Diplomats in Ghana, recognising outstanding diplomats who continue to play pivotal roles in diplomacy and development in Ghana.

The list curated by Avance Media highlights female ambassadors, high commissioners, heads of mission, and country representatives who are serving in Ghana on behalf of their respective countries and international organisations, including the United Nations, European Union, and other multilateral institutions.

Speaking on the release of the list, the Founder & Managing Director of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, noted that this list reinforces the organisation’s commitment to recognising impactful women in leadership. He stated that “these distinguished leaders have become key pillars in Ghana’s development landscape, leading and supporting programmes and projects that contribute significantly to national and continental growth. Through their efforts, billions of dollars in development financing, technical cooperation, and strategic partnerships are mobilised into the Ghanaian and African economies”

He further emphasised that the women featured are not only representatives of their countries and organisations, but have also become instrumental actors in Ghana’s development, influencing key sectors such as governance, health, urban development, food security, migration, and economic cooperation.

According to Avance Media, the recognition is also intended to inspire the next generation of women leaders in diplomacy by showcasing the achievements of women who have risen to the top of a field traditionally dominated by men.

The Top 30 Female Diplomats in Ghana form part of the Avance Media initiatives, which continues to spotlight excellence and leadership across key sectors on the continent

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2026 Top 30 Female Diplomats in Ghana, arranged in alphabetical order:

1. H.E. Abena Ntori || Country Manager, UN-Habitat

2. Anna Lixi || Head of the Governance Section, European Union Delegation in Ghana

3. H.E. Aurore Rusiga || Representative and Country Director, UN World Food Programme (WFP)

4. H.E. Berenice Owen-Jones || High Commissioner, Australia

5. Bo Yeong Choe || Deputy Country Director, KOICA Ghana

6. Clémentine Dardy || Country Director, Agence Française de Développement

7. H.E. Diarra Dimé Labille || Ambassador, France

8. H.E. Dr Erieka Bennett || Founder and Head of Mission, Diaspora African Forum

9. H.E. Dr Fatima Denton || Director, United Nations University – Institute for Natural Resources in Africa

10. H.E. Dr Fiona Braka || Representative, World Health Organisation (WHO)

11. H.E. Fatou Diallo Ndiaye || Chief of Mission (Ghana, Togo, Benin), International Organisation for Migration (IOM)

12. H.E. Fidelia Graand-Galon || Ambassador, Suriname

13. Hélène Geneau-Okutue || Director, Alliance Française d’Accra

14. H.E. Imane Ouaadil || Ambassador, Morocco

15. Janine Walz || Head of Cooperation, Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO)

16. H.E. Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland || High Commissioner, Barbados

17. H.E. Laura Ranalli || Ambassador, Italy

18. H.E. Lihong Shen || Security Advisor & Representative, United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS)

19. H.E. Mariana Gonçalves Madeira || Ambassador, Brazil

20. Michelle Keane || Operations Manager, World Bank

21. H.E. Musu Jatu Ruhle || Ambassador, Liberia

22. H.E. Myriam Montrat || High Commissioner, Canada

23. H.E. Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata || High Commissioner, Namibia

24. H.E. Norma Ang Sánchez || Ambassador, Mexico

25. Paulina Rozycka || Head of Infrastructure and Sustainable Development, European Union Delegation in Ghana

26. H.E. Priya Gujadhur || FAO Representative, Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Ghana

27. H.E. Rosa Liliana Gómez Cárdenas de Weston || Ambassador, Perú

28. H.E. Rosemary Mbabazi || High Commissioner, Rwanda

29. H.E. Simone Giger || Ambassador, Switzerland

30. Suzuki Momoko || Chief Representative, JICA Ghana Office

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.