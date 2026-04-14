ADR Centre warns against improper dispute resolution on media platforms

The Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre has cautioned against the growing trend of dispute adjudication shows being conducted on electronic media platforms, particularly through live broadcast sessions.

In a statement, the Centre expressed concern over what it describes as the increasing practice by some media houses and individuals who attempt to resolve disputes publicly without adhering to established legal and professional Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) procedures.

While acknowledging the media’s role in promoting access to justice and public awareness, the Centre warned that such practices risk undermining the integrity of ADR.

According to the statement on Tuesday, April 14, signed by Francis Kofi Korankye-Sakyi, Acting Executive Secretary of the ADR Centre, negotiation, mediation, and arbitration are formal processes that require trained and certified professionals to ensure fairness, confidentiality, impartiality, and legally binding outcomes.

“Public or media-driven dispute resolution sessions conducted without due regard to confidentiality, consent, and procedural fairness may expose parties to reputational harm and produce outcomes that are not legally enforceable,” the statement noted.

The Centre emphasized that ADR is a recognized legal practice governed by Ghana’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Act, 2010 (Act 798), and must be conducted in line with established ethical and professional standards.

As part of efforts to address the situation, the Centre announced plans to engage key stakeholders, including the National Media Commission and the Ghana Journalists Association, to develop guidelines that will enable media institutions to promote ADR responsibly without violating its core principles.

The ADR Centre further indicated that it will take appropriate steps to curb unregulated and unethical ADR-related activities, reiterating its commitment to upholding professionalism within the industry.

In addition, the Centre advised members of the public to seek dispute resolution services through the ADR Centre or recognized private ADR Centres, where qualified practitioners ensure that processes are conducted in accordance with the law and best practices.

The statement underscored the importance of ADR as a vital tool for peaceful, efficient, and confidential dispute resolution, stressing that its credibility must be safeguarded through strict adherence to professional standards.

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