Judicial Service to recruit more professional mediators to expand court-connected ADR programme

The Judicial Service is set to recruit more professional mediators as part of efforts to expand its Court-Connected Alternative Dispute Resolution (CCADR) programme to improve justice delivery across the country.

The recruitment follows approval granted to the CCADR Secretariat to engage trained and certified mediators to augment the current pool of court-connected mediators nationwide.

Judge-in-Charge of the CCADR Programme, Justice Angelina Mensah-Homiah, announced the development during a courtesy call by Dr Francis Kofi Korankye-Sakyi, Executive Secretary of the newly established Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre, which serves as the regulatory body for ADR practice.

She explained that the new approach marks a shift from the previous system, where individuals were recruited and later trained to serve as court mediators, to one focused on engaging already professionally trained and certified practitioners.

Justice Mensah-Homiah described the establishment of the ADR Centre as timely and necessary, noting that the CCADR Secretariat could now rely on its database of accredited practitioners for recruitment.

She also urged the Centre to develop a comprehensive national database of accredited ADR professionals to improve public access to qualified mediators and arbitrators.

According to her, the growing expansion of ADR requires effective coordination and standardisation to ensure consistency and professionalism within the sector.

She further referenced provisions under the High Court (Civil Procedure) (Amendment) Rules, 2020 (C.I. 133), which allow judges to mediate cases with the consent of parties, calling for enhanced training to equip judicial officers for such responsibilities.

Justice Mensah-Homiah also commended the ADR Centre for cautioning media organisations against unregulated dispute resolution programmes on radio and television, describing the trend as a concern for the Judiciary.

Representing the Chief Justice, Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo of the Supreme Court welcomed the establishment of the ADR Centre and its collaboration with the Judicial Service, describing it as an important step in strengthening the CCADR programme.

He noted that over the past two decades, the CCADR initiative has helped reduce case backlogs and promote faster and amicable dispute resolution.

Dr Korankye-Sakyi, in his remarks, announced plans by the Centre to introduce a national Practice Manual to standardise ADR procedures and improve professionalism among practitioners, in line with the ADR Act, 2010 (Act 798).

He also disclosed that work is underway on a Legislative Instrument to fully operationalise the Centre’s regulatory mandate.

He emphasised that the Centre will operate on three core principles: “Resolve, Reconcile and Rebuild”, aimed at ensuring sustainable dispute resolution outcomes.

Dr Korankye-Sakyi further called for the strengthening of mandatory ADR processes for civil cases, citing international practices where parties are required to attempt ADR before litigation.

He commended court-connected mediators nationwide and stressed the need for continuous capacity building to enhance professionalism in the sector.

Mr Austin Gamey, labour and ADR expert who accompanied the delegation, called for stronger stakeholder support and greater sensitisation of lawyers on the benefits of ADR, noting that it complements rather than replaces traditional litigation.

Deputy Director of the Judicial Training Institute, Jacob Soung, also underscored the need for continuous training for judges and magistrates, while the President of the Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana, Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu, affirmed growing judicial support for ADR as an integral part of justice delivery.

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