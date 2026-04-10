UDS moves to clear MPhil student wrongly linked to robbery case

Audio By Carbonatix
The University for Development Studies (UDS) has issued a statement regarding the circulation of Mr Prosper Kaba's image, following a robbery incident.
In the statement, signed by the Acting Director of Public Affairs Abdul-Hayi Moomen, clarified that Mr Kaba, an MPhil student, is not a suspect but rather a victim of the robbery.
The Northern Region Police Service held a press conference on April 9, 2026, regarding a robbery incident involving some students of the University for Development Studies.
During the conference, the police released images that inadvertently included both the victim and the suspects.
But the UDS has noted that Mr Kaba has been wrongly identified as one of the perpetrators, causing him significant distress and reputational harm.
Mr Moomen called on the media to correct the narrative, clearly identifying Mr Kaba as a victim, and to offer him an unqualified apology to him.
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