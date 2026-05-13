Lali X Lola win Telecel Music for Good Award at 27th TGMA

Ghanaian Afro-fusion music duo, Lali x Lola, won the honorary Telecel Music for Good Award at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards last Saturday, taking home one of the evening's most cherished accolades.

The fast-rising identical twin artistes were awarded for their two-year social impact campaign and song, #CroxItOut, which uses music, mentorship and action to raise awareness of breast cancer in schools across Ghana.

The duo’s project beat both Nacee’s Tree for Life afforestation campaign and #StopGalamseyNow campaign, as well as Rama Blak’s Asaase Nnwom (Earth Song) project.

Before announcing the winner of the award at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, Telecel Group CEO, Moh Damush, said, “We believe that music, like connectivity, has the power to change lives and inspire people.

"That is why we created the Music for Good Award to recognise an artist who used their craft to advocate for a social cause and to make Ghana a better place in the year under review.”

The Telecel Music for Good Award includes a cash prize to support the winning artist’s social impact initiative.

Receiving the award, Lali x Lola said they have taken the #CroxItOut campaign to 21 schools across five regions, with plans to tour more schools to improve breast cancer awareness among Ghanaian youth.

“This award is for every creative, proving that consistency, strategy and perseverance always pay off. Always use your voice; it’s never too small,” Lali x Lola said.

They also used their acceptance speech to sound the alarm on what they describe as a massive loss in digital revenue to Ghana’s music industry, claiming the country is “losing over $100 million to foreign tax systems.”

Born Patricia Delali Dake (Lali) and Trysha Wolali Dake (Lola), the identical twins’ musical career officially began in October 2021, growing naturally from a lifelong passion for dance and performance. Since then, the duo has been known for their vibrant stage presence, playful charisma, and twin synergy.

The 27th TGMA produced major moments with global hitmaker, Black Sherif, winning the coveted Artiste of the Year, as Medikal’s collaboration with Shatta Wale and Beeztrap KOTM, Shoulder, won the Telecel Most Popular Song of the Year.

The night saw some show-stopping performances from Black Sherif, Medikal, Wendy Shay, Piesie Esther, Kofi Kinaata, Lasmid, Samini, and a lifetime-achievement tribute performance by Ofori Amponsah, Okyeame Kwame, and Kwabena Kwabena to honour the late music legend, Daddy Lumba.

According to the organisers, Charterhouse, the Music for Good Award is presented to an artist who has used the power of music and their brand for the good of society, and who must have released a related song in the year under review to win the honorary award.

Over the past years, several artistes have been honoured for their impactful contributions through the then Green Award, which was merged into the Telecel Music for Good Award in 2024.

Last year, reggae-dancehall musician Epixode won for his advocacy against illegal mining and its environmental destruction in mining communities.

In 2024, gospel artiste Eugene Zuta received recognition for his multi-pronged advocacy against human trafficking. In 2023, Worlasi got the honour for his "Giving Shade" tree-planting project, which transformed areas of Accra into greener neighbourhoods.

Now in its 27th year, the TGMA remains the country’s premier music awards scheme, spotlighting top talent across genres and increasingly reflecting the evolving role of artistes in society.

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