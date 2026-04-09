Lawyer petitions President to halt Terminal 2 refurbishment over value-for-money concerns

Charles Akoto Lamptey Jnr Esq.

A private legal practitioner Charles Akoto Lamptey Jnr Esq has petitioned the President of the Republic of Ghana to immediately suspend the ongoing contract for works on Terminal 2 at the Kotoka International Airport, citing serious concerns over procurement integrity, economic efficiency, and national infrastructure planning.

In the petition, the lawyer argues that historical records and institutional decisions clearly established Terminal 2 as inadequate, a position that informed the construction of Terminal 3 as a modern replacement facility. According to the petitioner, that decision was grounded in engineering realities, operational inefficiencies, and the need to meet growing passenger demand.

However, the current works on Terminal 2, which authorities have described as “repurposing,” are being challenged as misleading. The petitioner contends that the nature of the works—including leak repairs, ceiling replacements, and structural patching—amounts to refurbishment rather than repurposing.

“This distinction is not merely semantic,” the petition states. “Mischaracterising refurbishment as repurposing risks distorting the basis upon which contracts are awarded and public funds justified.”

Economic Risks Highlighted

The legal practitioner further warns that refurbishing outdated infrastructure such as Terminal 2 may ultimately prove to be a costly misstep. While often presented as a cost-saving option, the petition describes refurbishment as a “false economy,” arguing that legacy facilities were not designed to meet modern aviation demands.

Repeated retrofitting, the petitioner notes, could lead to escalating maintenance costs, operational inefficiencies, and limited revenue potential. In contrast, reconstruction, though more capital-intensive, is said to offer long-term value through improved efficiency, scalability, and commercial viability.

The petition also raises concerns about the potential impact on Terminal 3, warning that splitting passenger traffic across multiple suboptimal terminals could undermine its return on investment and weaken Ghana’s competitiveness as a regional aviation hub.

Legal and Governance Implications

Citing Ghana’s legal framework, the petitioner references the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) and the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663), which require public funds to be used efficiently and procurement processes to be transparent and value-driven.

The continued investment in a facility previously deemed obsolete, the lawyer argues, could expose public officials to audit queries, disallowances, and possible surcharges under Ghana’s accountability regime.

“Public institutions must not only act lawfully, but also demonstrate consistency with prior evidence-based decisions,” the petition emphasized.

Security and Infrastructure Concerns

Beyond economics and governance, the petition highlights national security implications. Modern airport terminals, it notes, function as integrated systems incorporating biometric processing, baggage handling, and surveillance technologies.

Terminal 2, described as a legacy structure, is said to have architectural limitations that hinder the effective deployment of these modern systems. The petitioner warns that piecemeal refurbishment may not resolve these constraints, potentially exposing vulnerabilities in an era of evolving transnational threats.

Call for Transparency

As part of the petition, a formal request has been submitted to the Ghana Airports Company Limited under the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), seeking access to key documents related to the Terminal 2 project.

These include engineering assessments, board decisions, procurement records, and contractor details. The aim, according to the petitioner, is to ensure transparency and accountability in decisions involving public funds and critical national infrastructure.

A Strategic Crossroads

The petition frames the issue as a broader strategic decision about Ghana’s aviation future. While the country has consistently expressed its ambition to become a leading aviation hub in West Africa, the lawyer argues that such a vision cannot be achieved through incremental upgrades to outdated infrastructure.

“The choice before us is not technical, but strategic,” the petition concludes. “Do we invest in future-ready infrastructure, or continue allocating scarce resources to short-term fixes?”

The petitioner is urging government to reconsider its approach and opt for a full reconstruction of Terminal 2, insisting that anything short of that risks financial inefficiency, legal exposure, and long-term stagnation in Ghana’s aviation sector.

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