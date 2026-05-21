Leave Ghana if you can’t obey our laws – FABAG fires at shipping lines

The Food and Beverage Industry Association of Ghana (FABAG) has launched a fierce attack on international shipping lines operating in Ghana, warning that companies unwilling to obey the country’s laws should leave the market.

In a strongly worded statement, FABAG declared its “unequivocal support” for the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) as the regulator battles what the association described as “unjustified and excessive charges” imposed by shipping lines.

“The shipping lines should leave the Ghanaian market if they can’t obey the institutional laws of the country,” the association stated.

FABAG said it had taken notice of a suit reportedly filed by some shipping lines seeking an injunction against the enforcement of regulatory measures by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority.

The association described the legal action as “unfortunate, counterproductive, and detrimental to the broader national interest.”

According to FABAG, businesses in Ghana, especially those in the food and beverage sector, have for years suffered under excessive port and shipping-related charges.

It said many of these charges have increased the cost of doing business and worsened consumer prices.

“At a time when industries are struggling with high operational costs, exchange rate instability, inflationary pressures, and unfair trade competition, every effort must be made to reduce the cost burden on legitimate businesses,” the statement said.

FABAG praised the Ghana Shippers’ Authority for its leadership and commitment to promoting “transparency, fairness, and accountability” within the shipping and logistics sector.

The association argued that attempts to block or delay the regulator’s interventions through court actions undermine national efforts to improve Ghana’s business environment and protect local industries.

“The Ghana Shippers’ Authority must be allowed to exercise its lawful regulatory mandate without intimidation or obstruction,” FABAG stressed.

It also demanded transparency in shipping charges and related fees.

“Shipping charges and related fees must be transparent, justified, and subjected to proper stakeholder consultation,” the statement added.

FABAG further insisted that the interests of Ghanaian businesses and consumers must come before “excessive profit-driven practices that negatively affect the economy.”

The association called on government institutions, trade associations, organised labour, and civil society groups to rally behind the Ghana Shippers’ Authority in its push to restore fairness within the shipping and port sector.

FABAG said it remains committed to “constructive engagement” and would continue advocating policies that protect businesses, jobs, investments, and consumers in Ghana.

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