Libya recovers 15 bodies of migrants east of capital Tripoli

Audio By Carbonatix
The bodies of at least 15 migrants have washed ashore in Libya in a coastal city east of the capital, Tripoli-based medics said on Monday.
The Emergency Medicine and Support Centre, which operates under the health ministry, said the bodies washed up in Khumas city, some 118 km (73 miles) east of Tripoli.
The centre said all the bodies have been buried.
Pictures were posted by the centre on its Facebook page showing their medics wearing white hazmat suits carrying bodies in black and white plastic bags, and other pictures taken during the burials.
Since an uprising in 2011, Libya has become a North African transit route for hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing conflict and poverty, often from sub-Saharan Africa, with many risking dangerous journeys across the desert or the Mediterranean.
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