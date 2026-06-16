Libya recovers 15 bodies of migrants east of capital Tripoli

The bodies of at least 15 migrants have washed ​ashore in Libya in a ‌coastal city east of the capital, Tripoli-based medics said on Monday.

The Emergency ​Medicine and Support Centre, ​which operates under the health ministry, ⁠said the bodies washed up ​in Khumas city, some 118 ​km (73 miles) east of Tripoli.

The centre said all the bodies have been buried.

Pictures ​were posted by the centre ​on its Facebook page showing their medics ‌wearing ⁠white hazmat suits carrying bodies in black and white plastic bags, and other pictures taken during ​the burials.

Since ​an uprising ⁠in 2011, Libya has become a North African ​transit route for hundreds ​of ⁠thousands of migrants fleeing conflict and poverty, often from sub-Saharan Africa, ⁠with ​many risking dangerous journeys ​across the desert or the Mediterranean.

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