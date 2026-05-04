Lifeline for Afife R/C Primary School as JOBerg supports GETFund with GH¢2.25m for classroom and toilet project

JOBerg Ghana Limited, a leading construction and real estate development company, has donated GH¢2.25 million to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to support the construction of a six-unit classroom block and a six-seater toilet facility at Afife Roman Catholic Primary School.

The project is expected to address critical infrastructure needs at the school and improve learning conditions for hundreds of pupils in the Ketu North Municipal District.

The donation was made under the direct initiative of the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Magnus Marteye, and reflects what the company described as a strong commitment to social responsibility and educational development.

It is also one of the most significant private-sector contributions to basic school infrastructure in the district in recent years.

The support forms part of GETFund’s Education Finance and Partnership Initiative, a programme introduced by the Fund’s Administrator, Paul Adjei.

The initiative aims to encourage Ghanaian businesses to channel their corporate social responsibility investments directly into the education sector.

Under the framework, private companies partner with GETFund to identify schools in underserved communities, design infrastructure projects and finance construction to approved national standards.

The new classroom block is expected to expand the school’s capacity and provide a safer and more conducive environment for teaching and learning.

The accompanying six-seater toilet facility is also expected to improve sanitation, hygiene and dignity for pupils and staff.

Together, the two projects are expected to significantly improve the educational experience at Afife R/C Primary School and provide long-term benefits for the community.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr Marteye said the company’s success has always been built on giving back and that investing in the education of Ghanaian children remains one of the most meaningful legacies any business can leave.

Receiving the donation, Mr Adjei reaffirmed GETFund’s commitment to deepening collaboration with successful businesses to expand educational infrastructure across the country.

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