Deliver quality or face sanctions — GETFund administrator cautions contractors

The Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund, Paul Adjei, has cautioned contractors working on projects funded by the scheme to ensure quality delivery and value for money.

Speaking to a section of the media over the weekend, Mr Adjei made it clear that the Fund will not accept poorly executed projects, warning that contractors who deliver substandard work will face sanctions.

He expressed concern about the quality of some recently completed infrastructure, urging contractors to prioritise durability and impact rather than focusing solely on profit margins.

According to him, public funds used for such projects are derived from taxpayers and must be utilised responsibly.

“Ghanaian taxpayers make significant sacrifices before earning their income, and it is from these same resources that government funds development projects. They therefore deserve nothing short of quality work,” he stated.

To strengthen oversight, the Administrator revealed that a special monitoring team has been set up to inspect both ongoing and completed projects across the country, ensuring strict adherence to specifications and standards.

Mr Adjei also noted that the GETFund Scholarship Scheme remains open to all qualified applicants, particularly encouraging students from rural and underserved communities to apply.

He added that steps are being taken to improve transparency and fairness in the selection process.

As part of ongoing reforms, he further announced the creation of a Corporate Affairs unit within the Fund to enhance communication and public engagement.

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