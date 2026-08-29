Livestream: Newsfile discusses AKSA bribery allegations, 2028 elections, CRC report and ministerial reshuffle

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In today’s edition of the country’s leading news analysis programme on JoyNews, host Samson Lardy Anyenini and his experienced guests discuss the recently disclosed AKSA bribery allegations, the 2028 elections, the Constitutional Review Committee’s report and the President’s recent nominees for the Supreme Court.
You can watch the show live below.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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