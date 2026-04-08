LMWG backs Damang lease award to E&P, demands transparency and results

Lands and Mines Watch Ghana (LMWG) has welcomed the government’s decision to award the Damang Mining Lease to Engineers and Planners Ltd (E&P), but says the move must come with full transparency, strict regulatory oversight and measurable delivery to justify confidence in Ghanaian participation in large-scale mining.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the group described the award as “a bold and necessary step toward genuine Ghanaian participation in large-scale mining” but stressed that the concession should mark the beginning of hard work rather than celebration.

LMWG is urging the government to make public the key components of the evaluation process that led to E&P securing the lease, arguing that disclosure will help reinforce public trust and ensure accountability.

The group also called on the Minerals Commission to maintain what it described as strict oversight to guarantee compliance at every stage of the project.

According to LMWG, the award places a significant national responsibility on Engineers and Planners. The group says the company must demonstrate clear technical capacity, strong operational competence, and a commitment to local content and job creation.

“This is a test case for indigenous mining in Ghana. The outcome must prove that Ghanaian ownership can deliver efficiency, value, and sustainability at scale,” the statement noted.

LMWG further expects E&P to adopt responsible environmental management practices, ensure transparency in its financing and operations, and actively involve local communities in the project’s development.

The Damang mining lease—one of the country’s notable gold concessions—has been at the centre of public interest following calls for increased local participation in the extractive sector. Ghana’s mining industry has seen renewed debate on the balance between foreign ownership and indigenous control, especially as the government pushes for greater local value retention within the sector.

LMWG says it will closely monitor implementation under the new concession and assess the company’s performance against the commitments the government and E&P have made.

The group concluded by urging all stakeholders to treat the Damang lease award as an opportunity to showcase what Ghanaian firms can achieve when given the chance to operate at scale.

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