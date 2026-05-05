‘Madam Koi Koi’: Nollywood actress Oby Kechere is dead

Nigerian actress and film director, Oby Kechere, known for her role as Ms Koi Koi in the 2002 comedy classic, Aki na Ukwa, is dead.

National President of Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Uche Agbo, announced the development on Saturday.

Agbo said the actress died on 27th April, 2026, after a prolonged illness.

The statement read: “It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Madam Cecilia Oby Kechere, Vice Chairman of the DGN Abuja Chapter.

“We were informed yesterday that she passed on Monday, 27th April 2026, after a prolonged illness.

“Madam Cecilia was a graduate of Theatre Arts, University of Ibadan, a committed professional and a valued member of our guild. Her contributions to the growth and unity of the DGN, particularly within the Abuja Chapter, will never be forgotten.

“On behalf of the National Executive Council and the entire DGN family, I extend my deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, and all members of the Abuja Chapter in this difficult time.

“May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

She hails from Mbaise in Imo State, Nigeria. Kechere joined the Nigerian film industry, otherwise called Nollywood, in 2001, first appearing in the popular August-Meeting films.

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