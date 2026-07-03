Mahama praises senior citizens for sacrifices, says Ghana indebted to older generation

President John Mahama has said Ghana owes its senior citizens a debt that can never be fully repaid, paying tribute to the generation whose sacrifices, resilience and patriotism laid the foundation for the country's development.

"The nation owes you a debt that can never be fully repaid. On behalf of the people of Ghana, I say thank you. Ayekoo," he said.

Addressing the Republic Day Senior Citizens' Luncheon in Accra, the President said the nation's development is rooted in the dedication of older Ghanaians who served selflessly in various sectors, often under difficult circumstances and with little expectation of recognition.

He praised retired teachers, healthcare professionals, farmers, soldiers, civil servants, artisans and public servants for their contributions to building the republic.

"You taught in our schools. You healed our sick in our hospitals. You cultivated our farms. You defended our borders. You built our roads. You established our industries," he said.

According to Mahama, many of the opportunities and institutions Ghanaians enjoy today exist because of the commitment and sacrifices of previous generations.

"Many of the conveniences we enjoy today exist because your generation made the sacrifices without expecting any applause. Some of you worked in difficult conditions.

Others accepted modest rewards because they believed that serving Ghana was an honour in itself," he said.

The President said the country remains indebted to its senior citizens for their years of dedicated service.

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