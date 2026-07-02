Mahama rallies traditional leaders for Free Primary Healthcare policy  

President John Dramani Mahama has called on traditional leaders to champion the government’s Free Primary Healthcare policy in their respective communities to ensure its successful implementation.

The President urged chiefs and queen mothers to encourage their people to regularly visit Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds and health centres for routine medical check-ups, enabling early detection and treatment of illnesses before they become severe.

He noted that preventive healthcare remains the most effective way of reducing diseases and avoidable deaths, and encouraged community members to cooperate with trained health workers who visit homes to provide basic health services.

President Mahama made the appeal at a durbar with chiefs and people of Gomoa Akamu during a two-day visit to the Central Region as part of his “Resetting Ghana” tour.

The event was attended by Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Ministers of State, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, traditional authorities, and other stakeholders.

The engagement provided a platform for government officials to outline ongoing policy reforms, infrastructure projects, and economic interventions, while allowing community leaders and residents to raise concerns and development needs affecting their areas.

Sector ministers, including those responsible for Health and Roads and Highways, took turns briefing participants on projects being implemented under the government’s Resetting Ghana Agenda aimed at improving living conditions and accelerating national development.

President Mahama clarified that the Free Primary Healthcare programme is not a replacement for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He explained that the new policy provides free basic treatment and preventive services at CHPS compounds, health centres, and polyclinics, while the NHIS covers services at district, regional, and teaching hospitals.

He further noted that the Mahama Care initiative will support patients suffering from chronic conditions such as kidney disease, cancer, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, and diabetes.

The President urged citizens to continue enrolling in the NHIS, assuring them of government’s continued commitment to improving healthcare delivery.

He highlighted a newly completed CHPS compound at Ohiaba in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District as evidence of government’s efforts to expand access to quality healthcare.

President Mahama said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government was fulfilling promises made during the 2024 election campaign to restore economic stability and improve the welfare of Ghanaians.

He cited recent improvements in key economic indicators, including a more stable cedi and declining inflation, as signs of economic recovery and growing investor confidence.

He expressed appreciation to citizens for their support and confidence in the government’s efforts to strengthen the economy.

Vice President Professor Opoku-Agyemang urged Ghanaians to support the government through responsible citizenship and constructive criticism.

She also appealed to residents of the Central Region to avoid offensive language when expressing concerns about governance.

Earlier, President Mahama, accompanied by the Vice President and the Central Regional Minister, inspected ongoing road projects under the Big Push Programme, including the Apam–Mankoadze–Otuam–Deregyaroad project, which began in May 2026 and is expected to be completed in June 2027.

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