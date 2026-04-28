Mahama’s retention of NPP appointees “commendable” — Justice Atuguba

Retired Supreme Court Justice William Atuguba has praised President John Mahama for retaining some officials appointed under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, describing the decision as a sign of leadership that places national interest above party politics.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News’ Gemma Appiah, Justice Atuguba said the move stood out as one of the key positives of President Mahama’s first months back in office, especially in a political system often criticised for its winner-takes-all culture.

“The fact that they are not NDC shouldn’t matter,” he said. “Provided they are delivering well.”

His comments come amid ongoing discussions about appointments and dismissals following the change in government after the 2024 general elections, which returned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to power under President Mahama.

In Ghana, transitions between the NDC and NPP have often been marked by widespread changes in public sector leadership, with incoming administrations replacing officials seen as aligned with the outgoing government.

Justice Atuguba said while some supporters of the governing NDC may be unhappy about the retention of certain NPP-affiliated officials, repeating past political exclusion would not solve the problem.

He acknowledged that some party faithful may feel frustrated after years of complaining about being sidelined under the previous administration. However, he said leadership requires breaking that cycle.

“It takes someone to correct the wrong,” he stated. “The important thing is to correct things permanently.”

The retired judge also commended the Mahama administration for reducing the size of government.

He noted that the number of ministers had been cut from close to 100 under the previous administration to fewer than 60, describing it as a meaningful move toward leaner and more efficient governance.

President Mahama had campaigned on promises to reduce the size of government, improve efficiency and cut public expenditure.

Justice Atuguba, however, offered a measured overall assessment of the administration, saying governance always comes with challenges.

He said that although there were positive signs, the cost of living remained a major concern for many Ghanaians, urging citizens not to judge economic realities solely through partisan lenses.

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