Mahogany Consult managing partners participate in 2026 PROI Global Summit in Tokyo

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Managing Partners of Mahogany Consult, Esi Asante Antwi and Baaba Cofie, have participated in the 2026 PROI Worldwide Global Summit held in Tokyo, Japan, from May 12–15, 2026.

Held under the theme “Sokoro: Deepening Trust and Connection”, the Summit brought together leaders of the world’s foremost independent communications agencies at the Hilton Tokyo in Shinjuku for four days of strategic conversations, global insights, cultural exchange, and high-impact networking.

The Summit explored emerging global trends shaping reputation management, strategic communications, and influence in an increasingly interconnected and rapidly evolving AI-powered media and communications landscape.

Participants engaged in thought-provoking sessions led by global industry experts and explored innovative approaches to building trust, strengthening stakeholder relationships, and driving sustainable business growth.

For Mahogany Consult’s leadership, the Summit provided a significant opportunity to deepen ties with fellow African communications leaders from countries including Zambia, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and South Africa, and learn from some of the world’s leading communications leaders and entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the experience, Managing Partner, Esi Asante Antwi said: “The PROI Global Summit reaffirmed the importance of trust, authenticity, and collaboration in today’s communications environment.

"It was inspiring to connect with agency leaders from across Africa and around the world who are shaping conversations and influencing change in their respective countries.

"We return to Ghana with fresh perspectives, stronger partnerships, and renewed energy to continue delivering impactful communications solutions.”

Baaba Cofie, also Managing Partner at Mahogany Consult, noted that the Summit highlighted the growing importance of African voices and expertise within the global communications industry.

“The conversations in Tokyo reinforced that African agencies, beyond participating in global communications, are helping shape their future. Engaging with leaders from across the PROI network also generated valuable opportunities for knowledge sharing, innovation, and several possibilities for collaboration that will directly benefit our clients and the broader communications industry in Ghana.”

Beyond the conference sessions, participants experienced Japan’s rich culture through curated cultural activities and networking experiences designed to strengthen personal and professional connections across the global PROI network.

Mahogany Consult says participation in the Summit forms part of its commitment to continuous learning, global collaboration, and delivering world-class strategic communications services that support organisations in Ghana and across Africa.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.