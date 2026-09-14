‘Make Decentralisation work for the people’ – IMCC Executive Secretary urges District Coordinating Directors

The Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCC), Dr. Gameli Kewuribe Hoedoafia, has urged District Coordinating Directors to focus on delivering tangible results that improve the lives of people in their communities.

He made the call during his address at the 8th Annual General Meeting of the Association of District Coordinating Directors of Ghana (ASCOD), held from September 8 to 12, 2026, at the Pempamsie Hotel in Cape Coast.

Speaking on the theme, “Transforming District Assemblies for Sustainable Development: The Role of the Coordinating Director,” Dr. Hoedoafia said the success of decentralisation should be measured not by the policies developed, but by how effectively those policies are implemented at the local level.

He also took the Coordinating Directors through the National Decentralisation Policy and Strategic Framework (NDPS) 2026–2030, highlighting its direction for accelerating Ghana’s decentralisation agenda and strengthening local governance.

He explained that the Framework emphasises six thematic areas: political decentralisation, administrative decentralisation, decentralised planning, fiscal decentralisation, local economic development, and popular participation and accountability.

Dr. Hoedoafia emphasised that the success of the Framework would ultimately depend on its effective implementation at the district level, particularly the ability of District Assemblies to translate national priorities into tangible outcomes for citizens.

Against this backdrop, he called for stronger financial management and increased local revenue mobilisation, noting that many District Assemblies remain heavily dependent on central government transfers.

He encouraged Coordinating Directors to harness the economic potential of their districts and make effective use of technology, including the District Local Revenue (dLRev) software.

He urged Coordinating Directors to move beyond simply ensuring that administrative procedures were followed and instead ensure that District Assemblies were delivering on their mandate through effective planning, coordination, resource management and service delivery.

Dr. Hoedoafia said Coordinating Directors occupy a critical position in making decentralisation work, describing them as central to ensuring that District Assemblies function as coordinated institutions and remain focused on results for their localities.

He concluded that the ultimate objective of decentralisation was to move “from policy to practice, from practice to results, and from results to a better quality of life for our people.”

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