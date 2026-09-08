Makeup Ghana holds workshop to develop first Ghana Beauty & Wellness Report

Makeup Ghana, organizers of the Ghana Beauty Awards, in collaboration with the College of Humanities, University of Ghana, has successfully convened a Stakeholder Technical Workshop to kick-start the development of the inaugural Ghana Beauty & Wellness Report.

The workshop, held on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at the West African Genetic Medicine Centre (WAGMC), University of Ghana, Legon, brought together key stakeholders from government institutions, regulatory bodies, academia, financial institutions, development organizations, industry associations, training institutions and the private sector.

The engagement forms part of activities marking the 10th Ghana Beauty Awards, being celebrated under the theme “10 Years of Impact: The Legacy Era.”

A first-of-its-kind industry report:

The Ghana Beauty & Wellness Report is a landmark national publication and the first comprehensive, evidence-based assessment of Ghana’s beauty and wellness industry. The Report is being developed to address a longstanding gap in reliable industry data and documentation.

For years, conversations about the sector’s size, value, and potential have been largely anecdotal.

This Report seeks to change that narrative. It will provide an in-depth analysis of the sector, examining its economic contribution, business landscape, workforce and employment, skills development, consumer trends, manufacturing and value addition, standards and regulation, access to finance, investment opportunities, challenges and prospects for sustainable growth.

Speaking at the workshop, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Makeup Ghana, Lady Rebecca Donkor, emphasized the importance of building the industry on credible data.

“For years, we have spoken about the size and potential of Ghana's beauty and wellness industry. This Report is about giving those conversations an evidence base.

"We want to understand the industry, measure its contribution, identify the gaps, and provide credible information that can support policy, investment, enterprise development and the growth of the people who work within this sector,” she said.

Lady Donkor noted that the beauty and wellness industry has become a significant employer of young people and women, a driver of entrepreneurship, and a contributor to Ghana’s creative economy, yet it remains largely undocumented.

Academic and Strategic Leadership:

Providing academic and strategic leadership for the initiative is Professor Sheena Lovia Boateng, Associate Professor of Marketing and Entrepreneurship at the College of Humanities, University of Ghana, who serves as Chair of the Steering Committee and Lead Researcher.

Prof. Boateng will be responsible for guiding the research methodology, ensuring academic rigour and providing strategic direction for the development of the Report.

The involvement of academia, regulators, government institutions, development partners and industry stakeholders is intended to ensure that the Report is built on credible methodology, relevant indicators, reliable data and diverse industry perspectives.

The Steering Committee brings together distinguished professionals and industry leaders with diverse expertise across finance, beauty and wellness, entrepreneurship, law, and technology, reflecting the multidisciplinary nature of Ghana’s beauty and wellness industry.

Members of the Steering Committee include Ms. Nana Efua Tweneboah-Boateng of the Bank of Ghana, Mrs. Marie-Noelle Yakubu, Founder and CEO of Marie Noelle Spa, Ms. Violet Awo Amoabeng, CEO of Skin Gourmet, Ms. Siran Mahama (Esq.), Legal Practitioner and Founder of Reviv Ghana, Dr. Sandra Esi Odonkor, Founder and CEO of Everything Beauty GH, Ms. Tina Yirenkyi, National President of the Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (GHABA), Ms. Valerie Lawson, Makeup Artist and Industry Professional, and Mr. Stephan Eyeson, Founder of Safiyo AI and Data on Africa.

Together, the Chair and members will provide strategic guidance, shape the research framework, identify key priorities, and ensure the Report reflects the realities, opportunities, and future potential of the sector.

Key Areas of Discussion:

The Stakeholder Technical Workshop provided a platform for participants to deliberate on critical areas that should inform the Report. Key thematic areas identified included the size and structure of Ghana's beauty and wellness industry, its economic contribution and employment potential, the number and profile of businesses and practitioners, skills development, training and professionalisation, standards, regulation and certification, access to finance and investment, local manufacturing and value addition, consumer behaviour and market trends, as well as opportunities and challenges affecting industry growth and competitiveness.

Participants also shared sector-specific perspectives and recommendations that will contribute to the development of the Report's research framework and implementation roadmap.

There was a general consensus on the need for stronger regulation, improved training standards, better access to affordable financing for beauty SMEs, and policy support to promote locally manufactured beauty products.

Next Steps and Call for Support:

Following the successful workshop, the Steering Committee and research team will proceed with the refinement of the research framework, identification and collection of relevant data, broader stakeholder consultations, analysis and compilation of the Report. Makeup Ghana is therefore calling on businesses, brands, institutions, development partners, financial organizations and individuals who believe in the future of Ghana's beauty and wellness industry to support the successful completion and publication of the Report.

Organizations interested in supporting the initiative through advertising, sponsorship, partnerships, data contributions or other forms of support are encouraged to engage with Makeup Ghana.

According to the organizers, the success of the Report will depend on the collective commitment of stakeholders to documenting the industry, generating credible data and creating a stronger foundation for its future development.

Makeup Ghana remains committed to advancing the professionalisation, recognition and sustainable growth of Ghana's beauty and wellness industry and looks forward to sharing the findings of this pioneering Report with the nation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.