Man who returned GH¢4,000 found at ATM rewarded with GH¢10,000 by Fidelity Bank

Audio By Carbonatix
Fidelity Bank rewards unemployed graduate who returned GH¢4,000 found at ATM with GH¢10,000 for honesty
Fidelity Bank has rewarded Emmanuel Appiah Boateng, the young man who found GH¢4,000 at an ATM of the bank and returned it, with cash of GH¢10,000.
The reward is for his honesty, the bank said.
For nine months, Emmanuel had been searching for work.
Like many unemployed graduates, the father of four had learned to navigate difficult choices, stretching every cedi and relying on family support while hoping for an opportunity to turn things around.
So when he walked up to an ATM at Fidelity Bank's Oyarifa branch one evening in April and discovered GH¢4,000 left behind in the machine's cash tray, he found himself facing a temptation few would easily ignore.
The money could have solved several immediate problems.
He had gone to the ATM with his wife's bank card to withdraw money for pressing family needs. Earlier that day, he had already been frustrated after finding an ATM at a nearby branch out of service. Nearly giving up and returning home empty-handed, he decided to try another machine at Oyarifa.
What happened next tested not his patience, but his character.
Standing before the ATM, Emmanuel had a choice. He could quietly walk away with the money and no one would likely know. Or he could report it and help find the rightful owner.
Despite months without employment and the financial pressures of raising a family, his conscience prevailed.
"I immediately called the Fidelity helpline to report it," he recalled.
Following instructions from the bank's Customer Contact Centre, Emmanuel secured the money and kept it safe over the weekend.
On the following Monday, he returned to the bank and handed over the full amount to staff, ensuring that the cash could be traced and returned to its owner.
The gesture left employees at the Oyarifa branch pleasantly surprised.
Branch officials described the act as rare and commendable, particularly at a time when many households continue to grapple with economic challenges and the rising cost of living.
"Your decision comes at a time when many households are facing financial difficulties, making your honesty even more striking," a bank official told him.
For Emmanuel, however, the decision was never really about the money.
An alumnus of Opoku Ware School, he holds a master's degree in Cybersecurity, a bachelor's degree in Information Technology and a professional certification in Project Management.
He also shared the experience with colleagues at his church, the Faith Life Family Assemblies of God at Oyarifa Gravel Pit in Accra.
Weeks after the incident, Fidelity Bank decided to recognise his exceptional honesty.
The bank says it rewarded Emmanuel with GH¢10,000 for his outstanding act of integrity.
In a statement, the bank noted that Emmanuel's actions served as a powerful reminder of the value of honesty and doing the right thing, even when circumstances make it difficult.
“Mr. Boateng found GHS 4,000 at one of the Bank’s ATMs and immediately contacted our Customer Contact Centre, ensuring that the money was returned to its rightful owner.
“At a time when integrity is often spoken about, his actions served as a powerful reminder of its value.
“We congratulate Mr. Boateng and celebrate the character and honesty he has demonstrated.”
By returning GH¢4,000 that was not his, Emmanuel ended up receiving more than double that amount. Yet the significance of his story extends beyond the reward.
In an era often marked by stories of fraud, corruption and self-interest, his decision offered something different — proof that integrity still exists, even when no one is watching.
For Emmanuel Appiah, honesty was not a slogan or a virtue reserved for good times. It was a choice made at a moment of personal hardship.
And in choosing to do right, he became a reminder that character is most visible not when life is easy, but when it is hardest to uphold.
Latest Stories
-
BoG boosts June market support to $1.2bn as cedi faces renewed pressure
13 minutes
-
Ghana Reference Rate drops for June marginally to 10.02%, interest rates set to reduce further
25 minutes
-
Kwame Sowu: The normalisation of dysfunction
36 minutes
-
Man who returned GH¢4,000 found at ATM rewarded with GH¢10,000 by Fidelity Bank
37 minutes
-
Any attempt to promote same-sex relations threatens society’s foundation – Chief Imam’s Spokesperson
53 minutes
-
Mahama renews advocacy for UN reform to grant Africa permanent representation on Security Council
1 hour
-
A national position has already been taken – Sheikh Shaibu questions renewed LGBTQ+ debate
1 hour
-
Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Don’t turn this into a political football – Sheikh Shaibu warns NDC and NPP
2 hours
-
2026 World Cup: Let’s be positive about squad, manager – Jordan Ayew urges Ghanaians
2 hours
-
Washing bay attendant remanded over alleged theft of friend’s GH¢46,306 for betting
2 hours
-
Eight people killed in Mali after bus hits land mine, says union official
2 hours
-
Ivory Coast sees strong exports of cocoa main crop as El Nino looms over output
3 hours
-
Dangote refinery can be global jet fuel supplier, CEO says
3 hours
-
Oil jumps on Mideast missiles while AI bulls carry stocks higher
3 hours
-
Macron, Kagame inaugurate Rwanda genocide memorial in Paris
3 hours