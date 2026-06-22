Many young people say AI has become the new study companion

Many young people are increasingly relying on social media platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) tools for information and learning, with some saying these technologies have become more convenient than visiting libraries.

They said TikTok and YouTube as learning platforms had grown significantly in recent years, adding that although primarily known for entertainment, the platforms now host a wide range of educational content covering science, technology, health, business, and personal development.

They added that AI technologies have also become increasingly integrated into education and everyday life, adding that both students and professionals were using AI applications to support research, improve productivity, and simplify complex tasks.

In a random survey conducted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), some young people suggested that the growing popularity of TikTok and AI-powered applications was changing how information was accessed, particularly among students and young professionals.

They mentioned that digital platforms continue to provide instant access to educational content, tutorials, news, and research assistance through smartphones and internet-enabled devices.

Mr Emmanuel Asare, a graphic designer in Nungua, said social media had become an important learning resource in his profession, saying that digital platforms provide visual demonstrations that were often more useful than written explanations.

“If I want to learn a new design technique, I can find several tutorials on TikTok and YouTube; the information is practical and easy to understand,” he said.

He added that the emergence of AI-powered tools had further influenced information-seeking habits among young people because there were AI applications for summarising documents, explaining difficult concepts, and assisting with research.

He added that AI had made academic work less time-consuming because he was able to assist people with their theses within a short period.

Miss Sarah Mensa, a university student, said she rarely visits libraries because information is readily available online.

According to her, short educational videos on TikTok and YouTube make learning easier because complex concepts are often broken down into simple and engaging formats.

“When I need information, I simply use TikTok, YouTube or an AI tool because it takes only a few minutes to find explanations on almost any topic,” she said.

“Our generation prefers quick access to information, and TikTok gives you information instantly, and AI tools can answer questions within seconds,” she said.

Mr Kofi Boateng, a university graduate, said libraries still have value but are no longer the first source of information for many young people, saying that “If I have a question late at night, I can use AI immediately; I do not have to wait until a library opens the next day.”

Mr Daniel Tetteh, a former teacher, however, said books and libraries still offered deeper and more reliable information, stating that “books provide detailed knowledge that you may not get from short videos.”

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