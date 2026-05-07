Masai Ujiri, Giants of Africa unite African Diaspora in Toronto

Giants of Africa, the not-for-profit organization co-founded by Masai Ujiri, team president and alternate governor of the Dallas Mavericks hosted the third edition of AfriCAN last evening, bringing together Toronto's African diaspora for an unforgettable evening of celebrating culture, creativity, and community.

Presented by TD, with supporting partner Wellington Advocacy, ‘AfriCAN: Advancing Africa Together’, was held at the Steam Whistle Brewery Event Space in Toronto.

The event aimed to establish a community that shares knowledge and resources, while celebrating African pride and culture. The highlight of the evening was a fireside chat with Masai Ujiri and actor, investor, philanthropist Boris Kodjoe and comedian, entertainer, philanthropist Michael Blackson.

The evening also included live comedy from rising Canadian comedian Hassan Phills, a vibrant cultural marketplace showcasing African design, as well as curated cuisine from acclaimed chefs Rachel Adjei, Victor Ugwueke, and Bashir Munye.

"AfriCAN embodies everything Giants of Africa stands for—bringing people together, celebrating

our culture, and lifting each other up," said Masai Ujiri. "When we gather as a community with purpose and pride, incredible things happen. It reminds us of the power we hold when we stay connected, invest in each other, and believe in what we can build together.”

"At TD, we recognize the importance of providing Black professionals with dedicated resources and specialized support to help break down barriers to financing, mentorship and networks," said Clifton Flushy, National Manager, Black Community Business Development at TD.

"We are proud to support this year's AfriCAN event to help bring this diverse community together to connect, learn from each other, and inspire one another to reach new heights."

Giants of Africa continues to expand its impact beyond basketball, using sport and education as

vehicles for youth empowerment, women's leadership, and community development across 20+

African countries. For more information about Giants of Africa and their upcoming initiatives, please visit www.giantsofafrica.org.

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