Mayekoo brings safe water to more than 500 pupils at Vakpo E.P. Primary school

Audio By Carbonatix
More than 500 pupils at Vakpo E.P. Primary School in the Volta Region now have access to safe and reliable drinking water following the commissioning of a new borehole and storage facility, a development officials say will significantly improve health and learning conditions at the school.
Speaking at the event held on April 10, 2026, Robert Mills-Lamptey of Mayekoo said the intervention is part of efforts to address basic infrastructure gaps in underserved communities. He described the project as a long-term investment in child welfare and education.
“This borehole is an investment in the health, education, and dignity of every child at this school,” Mr. Mills-Lamptey said. “When students no longer have to worry about something as basic as access to water, they are better able to focus, learn, and thrive. Its long-term impact will depend on the community’s commitment to protect and sustain it for the generations of students who will come after them.”
The project involved the drilling of a 100-metre borehole and the installation of a 450-gallon polytank system to provide a steady water supply for drinking, handwashing and sanitation. Before the intervention, pupils and staff reportedly struggled with limited access to clean water, raising concerns about hygiene and disease prevention.
Funding for the project was largely supported by the Jaques family of Baltimore, Maryland, who contributed about 65 per cent of the total cost. Mayekoo and other individual donors covered the remainder, while Twellium Industrial Company, producers of Verna Mineral Water, supported the initiative with refreshments for the commissioning ceremony.
A representative of Twellium Industrial Company said access to clean water remains essential to community development. “Clean water is not a luxury; it is a necessity,” the representative noted, adding that the company was proud to support initiatives that directly improve the daily lives of schoolchildren.
The event brought together traditional and religious leaders, including the representative of the local chief, the District Pastor and his wife, the headteacher of the school, as well as elders of the Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P.) Church in Kpogyi. Staff and volunteers of Mayekoo also attended the commissioning.
The intervention adds to ongoing efforts by development organisations and private partners to improve Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities in schools across Ghana, a key challenge that continues to affect student welfare and attendance in rural communities.
Mayekoo, a U.S.-registered 501(c)(3) public charity, says it works with vetted local partners to implement community projects across Africa, while Twellium Industrial Company continues to expand its corporate social responsibility footprint in Ghana’s education and health sectors.
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