Media Mogul Peace Hyde appointed Director of Global Strategic Partnerships for Time Africa

Audio By Carbonatix
Award winning media maven Peace Hyde has achieved another remarkable feat in her illustrious media career by joining the prestigious Time Magazine brand as the Director of Global Strategic Partnerships for Time Africa.
For 100+ years, TIME has told the story of the world through the leaders who move it. The brand covers the global leaders, icons, innovators and visionaries who are building a better future, driving impact and making change, while providing the world with the trustworthy and credible journalism TIME is known for. TIME Africa is the official African edition of the prestigious brand that carries the same ethos.
The new position comes after Hyde’s ten-year tenure as the Head of Digital Media and Partnerships and West Africa Correspondent for Forbes Africa during which she was responsible for creating award winning shows for the brand including three seasons of My Worst Day for Forbes Africa and two seasons of Against All Odds for Forbes Woman Africa.
In 2021 Hyde created and executive produced the global hit reality tv series, Young, Famous and African, which is currently in its fourth season and is consistently a Netflix top 10 hit across 40 countries on the Netflix platform. The show has won two South African Film and Television Awards as well as nominated for an international emmy.
Hyde’s appointment reflects the continued focus on strengthening strategic relationships and accelerating growth for the Time Africa brand.
“It is an honour to join such a prestigious brand as Time Africa as well as the other global brands under the GVP umbrella. Having spent many years working with some of the world's most prestigious media brands, the scale, stability and ambition of GVP really resonates with me. I see a real opportunity for the Time Africa brand to grow not only through existing tent pole events but also by diversifying into new original IP that resonates with the African continent.” – Peace Hyde.
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