Minimie Atsomo’s “Laugh It Off” Creator Challenge ends with a grand celebration of Ghanaian creativity

After weeks of laughter, creativity, and unforgettable digital moments, the Minimie Atsomo “Laugh It Off” Creator Challenge, has officially come to an exciting close.

What began as a bold celebration of Ghanaian humour has now evolved into a powerful platform that has spotlighted the next generation of content creators, marking not just the end of a competition, but the beginning of new creative journeys.

A Grand Finale of Creativity, Culture, and Connection

The finale brought together creators, influencers, and industry voices in a vibrant celebration filled with energy, collaboration, and shared laughter. Guided once again by crowd-favourite Kojo Junior, who returned as Master of Ceremonies, the night stayed lively from start to finish, blending humour with heartfelt recognition of Ghana’s growing creator community.

The finale reflected the spirit of the entire campaign, a space where creativity, culture, and connection came together naturally, showing that Ghanaian digital storytelling continues to thrive when fun meets purpose.

A Creator Masterclass Interactive Experience

The finale opened with an engaging creator masterclass led by Giovanni Caleb, TV Host, who shared practical insights on how creators can identify their niche, build consistency, and turn humour into long-term influence within the evolving content ecosystem. He highlighted how today’s digital landscape rewards creators who combine authenticity with strategy, those who understand not just how to make people laugh, but how to build lasting communities around their content.

Spotlighting Ghana’s Most Creative Voices

Across the challenge, the top 10 creators from across Ghana showcased their unique interpretations of “laughing it off,” using humour, relatability, and authentic storytelling to connect with audiences. Each creator demonstrated the depth and originality thriving within Ghana’s digital space.

Judging was based on humor and originality, relatability to everyday Ghanaian experiences, creative storytelling and authentic integration of the Minimie Atsomo brand

After careful evaluation, the competition reached its most anticipated moment as the top creators were unveiled, leading to the announcement of the overall standout talent.

Speaking on the success of the campaign, Kafui Agbenyefia, Brand Manager for Minimie Atsomo, emphasized the brand’s commitment to nurturing creativity and youth expression in Ghana. She noted that Laugh It Off is a cultural platform that empowers creators to express themselves freely while building meaningful connections with audiences.

Top 5 Finalists and Overall Winner Unveiled

The Top 5 Finalists[; Frimpomaa Yartel, Obaa Yaa, TikiTiwst, Ewura and Naa were celebrated for their exceptional creativity and consistency throughout the challenge. However, one creator ultimately stood out above the rest.

The moment of revelation brought excitement and applause as the overall winner, Frimpomaa Yartel, was officially unveiled as the 2026 Laugh It Off Creator Champion and the new Minimie Atsomo Brand Ambassador.

The winner walked away with an Iphone 17, and the prestigious opportunity to represent Minimie Atsomo as the face of the “Laugh It Off” movement for the year ahead, a role that celebrates both creativity and cultural influence.

The Laugh It Off Creator Challenge has proven that humour remains one of Ghana’s most powerful storytelling tools. By creating a platform that encouraged free expression, collaboration, and learning, Minimie Atsomo has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young creatives and celebrating authentic Ghanaian voices.

As this season comes to a close, one thing is clear, the creativity, laughter, and stories sparked here are only the beginning.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.