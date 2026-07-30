Minimum 10-match ban for discrimination – FA

Players found guilty of discrimination will face a ban of at least 10 matches under strengthened Football Association rules coming in for the new season.

In previous seasons, suspensions ranged from six to 12 matches for 'aggravated breaches' of FA Rule E3.2, which relates to misconduct around references to ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion, sex, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, or disability.

The strengthened sanction, which also applies to managers and individuals in the technical area, is part of the FA's commitment to "delivering a game free from discrimination".

"While significant progress has been made in recent years, discriminatory conduct continues to be a challenge across the game," an FA statement read.

"Enhanced measured are necessary to tackle this abhorrent conduct."

A sanction above the new standard minimum 10-match suspension may be imposed by a regulatory commission if there are "significant" aggravating factors.

Shorter bans - with a minimum of six matches - may also be considered when there are mitigating circumstances or an individual has admitted the breach at the earliest opportunity. But a six-match ban would now only be considered in those circumstances - rather than being the standard minimum suspension, as it was before.

Individuals who are found to have committed two or more aggravated breaches on separate occasions may face a suspension in excess of 12 matches or time-based suspensions of any duration in "very serious cases".

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