Minority accuses Majority of wasting parliamentary time after emergency recall

The Minority in Parliament has accused the Majority Caucus of wasting valuable parliamentary time despite the Speaker’s emergency recall of the House for a five-day sitting.

According to the Minority, about 75 percent of the period had elapsed by the third day without the House considering key government business, including the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Amendment Bill and the National Petroleum Authority Bill.

Speaking to journalists after the House adjourned, the Member of Parliament for Walewale, Dr Mahama Tiah Abdul Kabiru, said the government must demonstrate greater seriousness in conducting its business in Parliament.

“Today is the third day of the five days we were recalled to sit. Effectively, we have wasted about 75% of the time,” he said.

He added that the Minority had reluctantly agreed to the recall despite having other matters of equal importance, including a motion seeking an investigation into losses allegedly occasioned by GoldBod.

Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh also challenged the Majority Caucus to explain its failure to execute government business despite the emergency recall.

The Minority maintained that Parliament was recalled specifically to deal with urgent government business and that the limited sitting period should therefore be used efficiently to consider the outstanding Bills and other matters before the House.

However, First Deputy Majority Whip Comfort Doyoe defended the Majority, attributing the delay to ministerial and judicial vetting by the Appointments Committee.

“We called the House to come and sit and work and we are working, so why are they complaining?” she asked.

She explained that the vetting of two ministers and judges had affected the schedule, adding that Parliament needed to approve the nominees after their vetting so they could return to their respective ministries and work on their budgets.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.