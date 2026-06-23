Minority cry foul over exclusion from “Welfare” talks with President Mahama

Parliament’s adjournment barely three hours into sitting on Tuesday to allow the Majority to attend a meeting with President John Dramani Mahama has sparked controversy, with the Minority accusing Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga of discrimination and sidelining them from the engagement.

The move was to enable the Majority caucus to attend a meeting with the President described as discussions on “welfare matters” affecting Members of Parliament.

However, the Minority strongly objected, insisting that such a meeting should have included all MPs, rather than only members of the Majority side.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin raised concerns on the floor on June 23, questioning the fairness of what he described as a selective invitation.

“Mr Speaker, we have been told why they have been invited that certain welfare issues are going to be discussed. Is that how we run a country? A president who is discriminatory?” he questioned.

Mr Afenyo-Markin further contended that the Majority Leader had “failed Parliament” by proceeding with an arrangement that excluded the Minority.

“The Majority Leader has failed Parliament. How can you carry your side to the Presidency? We will not agree. If the President is inviting Parliament, then all parliamentarians must be invited — and we will be there,” he stressed.

He maintained that the Minority was aware of the nature of the discussions, insisting the matter goes beyond routine welfare concerns.

“We know the things that are going to be discussed — we have been briefed. How can you be discriminatory? Are we not also Ghanaians? You care only about your welfare,” he said.

Citing precedent, Mr Afenyo-Markin argued that under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, similar welfare-related engagements involved the entire House.

He also criticised the adjournment itself, suggesting MPs were abandoning parliamentary business for what he described as a privileged meeting.

“We will not accept this. The President is being discriminatory. The President must demonstrate inclusiveness, all of us are part of the governance ecosystem. You cannot invite only NDC party members,” he added.

Responding to the allegations, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga rejected claims of exclusion and defended the decision, insisting that such invitations were not extended to the then-Minority under the previous administration.

“For the record, throughout the period President Akufo-Addo was in office, there was not a single occasion when I or my colleagues were invited to meet him to discuss welfare matters,” he stated.

He distinguished between welfare engagements and leadership meetings, noting that broader discussions typically take place through established structures.

“President Akufo-Addo never invited us, at the time, to the Flagstaff House to discuss welfare issues. Our conditions of service are determined by a committee set up by the President, and that is the basis of the welfare of Members of Parliament,” he explained.

Responding to claims of discrimination allegations, Mahama Ayariga insisted that President Mahama has consistently engaged both sides of Parliament.

He said, “President John Dramani Mahama has met the leadership of both sides in my presence. On one occasion, members from the other side were even more than my side.”

Mr Ayariga added, “I recall he (Minority Leader himself telling the President that on that day, they were the majority and I was the minority.”

He further noted that the engagement was productive.

“He came with a long list of issues and proposals for government to consider, and it was a very productive meeting. He had the opportunity to raise several concerns for the President to take on board,” he said.

Mr Ayariga maintained that these engagements demonstrate the President’s commitment to inclusivity, stressing that no side of the House has been denied access to the Presidency.

He added that the Minority has not been prevented from seeking similar engagements and should not suggest otherwise.

"You have not requested that you want to take your entire caucus to him. He will be so happy to receive your entire caucus."he said.

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