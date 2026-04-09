Miss Diaspora Ghana 2026 launched to deepen diaspora ties and drive development

The 2026 edition of Miss Diaspora Ghana has been officially launched in Accra, with stakeholders highlighting the platform’s role in strengthening diaspora engagement and promoting national development.

The launch, held on Thursday, April 9, at the Accra City Hotel, brought together government officials, industry leaders, and members of the diplomatic and business community.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Richard Anane Nsiah, described the initiative as more than a beauty pageant, noting that it serves as a strategic platform to celebrate identity and deepen connections between Ghana and the global diaspora.

He said Ghana continues to position itself as a leading tourism destination in West Africa, citing flagship initiatives such as the Year of Return, Beyond the Return, and the Black Star Experience as key drivers of diaspora engagement.

According to him, the contributions of the diaspora, particularly women, remain critical to shaping Ghana’s global narrative and development.

Chief Executive Officer of Nubian Crown Company Limited, Yvonne Eyram Kofigah, said the platform was designed to go beyond pageantry and deliver real impact.

She explained that Miss Diaspora Ghana seeks to reconnect women of African descent to their roots while creating opportunities that contribute meaningfully to national growth.

“This is not about the crown, but about the impact these young women can create,” she said, adding that the winner of the 2026 edition will lead a community development project on the Akuapem Ridge.

The project will focus on establishing a vocational and skills development centre to support cassava processing, entrepreneurship, and sustainable livelihoods for young people and women.

Ms Kofigah noted that the initiative aligns with broader national efforts to engage the diaspora more intentionally, particularly in areas of investment, skills transfer, and development partnerships.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Development Company, Kobby Mensah, emphasised the role of tourism as a tool for economic transformation.

He highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the Ghana Tourism Marketplace, which connects local businesses to global markets, and investment platforms designed to attract diaspora participation in tourism projects.

He said empowering young people and supporting women-led enterprises remain central to building an inclusive and sustainable tourism sector.

Chief Executive of the Ghana Export-Import Bank, Sylvester Adinam Mensah, underscored the importance of youth empowerment and industrial growth, describing the theme of the programme as timely and transformative.

He stressed that Ghana’s economic progress depends on building strong industries, supporting local businesses, and creating opportunities for young entrepreneurs, while leveraging the diaspora as a strategic partner in investment and enterprise development.

The launch marked the beginning of activities for the 2026 edition, with organisers calling for collaboration from government, the private sector, and the diaspora community to drive long-term impact.

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