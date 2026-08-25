mNotify selects 14 SMEs for AI-powered digital transformation programme

mNotify has launched a three-month Digital Transformation Drive to help Ghanaian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) use artificial intelligence and digital tools to improve productivity, customer engagement and revenue.

The initiative, launched as part of the company’s 14th anniversary celebrations, has selected 14 businesses from more than 100 applicants across sectors including hospitality, manufacturing, e-commerce, software development and cybersecurity.

The Chief Executive Officer of mNotify, Ronald Tagoe, says the programme is designed to ensure businesses adopt technology based on their specific needs rather than simply following trends.

“What we want to do as mNotify is change this narrative. We always want to start with the problem. So what problem do you want to address? What data do you have to address that problem? If you don't have the data, what we plan on doing is to help you get that data. It could be as simple as having a pen and a paper at the initial stages to cover the right processes and have the right structure in place to capture that data.”

According to him, the participating businesses will first identify their operational challenges and establish the data and processes required before integrating digital tools and AI.

“Once you have that data, we help you to digitize that data. So for example, if it's that you are not doing record keeping, we give you a process for record keeping. Once you have that process all carved out, we then now move that process into a digital process. Then once you have that digital process, we help you integrate AI and the right tools to then now make the right information from that data that would essentially help you grow your business.”

mNotify says it will measure the programme’s impact by assessing changes in revenue, customer numbers and employment over the three-month period. Mr. Tagoe believes effective AI adoption could help businesses expand rather than eliminate jobs.

“And at the end of the three-month period, we'll be able to come back and measure how your revenue has changed because of AI, how your customer base has also grown because of the automations that you have done, and how many people you have employed. There's always the saying that AI would replace jobs, but I believe that AI rather augments jobs.” he said.

He added that digital transformation could create greater opportunities for businesses to grow and employ more people. The programme will also address challenges around poor data management and record-keeping, which Mr. Tagoe identified as major obstacles to SME digitalisation.

“The biggest challenges that a lot of SMEs are facing is data and record keeping. So most people do not have the relevant data they need in order to digitize their business. And even if they have the relevant data, they are not making use of their right tools to be able to digitize their business.” he said.

mNotify will provide the selected businesses with access to its Omni mNotify platform, alongside support in using AI, cloud technologies and other digital solutions to address specific business challenges.

Mr. Tagoe says the initiative reflects mNotify’s evolution from a bulk SMS company into an AI-powered customer engagement and digital solutions provider. He says the company’s goal is now to help businesses achieve broader digital transformation by automating customer engagement, internal processes and other business operations.

“We started as a bulk SMS Company, evolved into an AI-powered customer engagements brand. But we realized that business is growing exponentially. It goes beyond just being able to automate their customer engagements. We're on this drive to help them transform 360 or have a 360 transformation.” Mr. Tagoe said.

mNotify says the lessons and results from the 14 participating businesses will inform future cohorts of the programme as the company seeks to deepen digital transformation among Ghanaian businesses.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.