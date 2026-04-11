Audio By Carbonatix
Credit ratings agency, Moody's, has maintained Ghana's ratings at "Caa1".
According to the ratings agency, this reflects continuing credit constraints and high susceptibility to exchange rate and commodity price volatility, especially with the ongoing Middle East conflict.
It, however, revised Ghana's outlook to "positive" from "stable", citing an improvement in the country's finances.
The US-based firm said domestic financing costs have declined amid monetary policy easing and an improved fiscal position.
"Domestic financing costs have declined amid monetary easing and an improved fiscal position, while the resumption of domestic bond issuances will, if sustained, gradually reduce rollover risk”.
Ghana issued its first 7-year bond in April 2026, ending a suspension in 2023 following the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).
This came after lifting restrictions on new domestic bond issuance in March 2026.
Latest Stories
-
Damang takeover: There is not going to be any job loss; it is a lease change – Bobby Banson
19 minutes
-
Gold Fields didn’t stop mining at Damang mines; such claims are untrue – Bobby Banson
22 minutes
-
Engineers and Planners currently operate only in Ghana – Bright Simons
39 minutes
-
Lands Minister has no legal basis to restrict lease to Ghanaian firms – Bright Simons
44 minutes
-
Gov’t’s refusal to renew Gold Fields’ lease was simply untenable – Bright Simons
47 minutes
-
SOS Children’s Villages Ghana deepens partnership with Gender Ministry
1 hour
-
Gender Ministry celebrates Christina Koch, reaffirms commitment to empowering girls
1 hour
-
Live stream: Newsfile digs into E&P’s takeover of Damang Mines, OSP powers and Anti-LGBTQ Bill
1 hour
-
Moody’s maintains Ghana’s rating at Caa1, revises outlook to positive
2 hours
-
Zambia elevates tourism education to national priority as President Hichilema backs continental summit
3 hours
-
Activa promotes credit insurance to boost SME export growth
3 hours
-
ILTM Africa 2026 opens doors to inbound and outbound luxury travel in Cape Town
3 hours
-
“BP Soul Travel and Tours scored the highest marks” – Sports Minister Kofi Adams endorses agency for World Cup travel
3 hours
-
‘At the age of 12, I was teaching people and collecting money from them’ – Forty Under 40 Awards
4 hours
-
I broke my virginity at the age of 26 after university – Richard Abbey Jnr.
5 hours