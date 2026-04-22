My ‘thank you tour’ is driven by gratitude -Asiedu Nketia

The National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has dismissed claims that his nationwide ‘thank you tour’ was a political strategy for a future presidential bid.

He said the tour was to express gratitude to party faithful, chiefs and supporters for their support and hard work towards the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking in Lambussie, Mr Nketia described the tour as a fulfilment of a campaign promise to return and thank constituents if the NDC won.

He noted that some party members had criticised the move as unprecedented for a national chairman and that such tours were traditionally handled by presidential or parliamentary candidates.

Mr Nketia said: "I embarked on a campaign tour that secured a decisive victory for our then flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and the NDC parliamentary candidates, and no one criticised me on that.”

“Why are they now criticising me that my thank you tour is a political strategy for flagbearership," he asked.

Mr Nketia, however, said it was his responsibility to appreciate party members and supporters for their role in the 2024 polls, adding that the tour marked the second round of post-election engagements by the NDC since assuming office in January 2025.

He insisted that his actions aligned with the NDC’s long-standing tradition of gratitude and solidarity and stressed that the 2024 victory was a collective effort and that unity was needed to maintain power.

“Those who disagree with me can continue with that, and I will continue to honour my promise by going round to thank Ghanaians for the massive victory they gave to the NDC in the 2024 general elections.

“When you beg someone to give you something, and you are given what you requested, the next thing is to go back and say thank you, and that is why I have come to say thank you to everyone," he said.

At Bullu, in the Sissala West Constituency, the Chairman gave assurance that the NDC administration remains committed to delivering its promises to strengthen the livelihood of the people.

The Divisional Chief of the Bullu Traditional Area, Kuoro Abdul-Rahaman Kassim Baatah IV, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the national chairman for the initiative to return and thank the people of the region.

He said the region was an agricultural area, particularly the Sissala enclave, and that proper investment in agriculture would accelerate development as well as boost the country's economy.

The Sissala West District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Abudu Gbene Fuseini, highlighted key developmental projects undertaken in the district under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama.

The DCE commended the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Mohammed Adams Sukparu, who is also the Deputy Minister of Communications, Technology and Digital Innovations, for securing several GETFund projects for the Senior High and Basic Schools in the area.

Mr Sukparu reaffirmed the government's commitment to resetting the country and called for peace and unity, stressing that peace was the essential tool that could promote the needed development in the area.

He also underscored the need for peaceful coexistence for the people in the Region to unite and project the peace being enjoyed in the area.

He urged party executives and supporters to be patient for jobs and appointments when the country is fully reset.

The Lambussie District Chief Executive, Mr Naawulle Ireneous Basingbie, appealed for the completion of the district’s Agenda 111 Project, which was about 70 per cent complete, to enhance healthcare delivery in the area.

Mr Nketiah also commissioned a new FM station and an NDC new party office in the Lambussie district and indicating that the new radio station would enable residents to access information locally rather than from outside sources.

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