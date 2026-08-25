Mzbel faces backlash over comments about 19-year-old man

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has faced social media criticism after saying she wouldn’t mind dating a 19-year-old man if her current relationship ended.

The 46-year-old musician, whose real name is Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, made the remarks during a recent interview with media personality ZionFelix, where she spoke about relationships, attraction and age differences.

Mzbel said she sees nothing wrong with the 27-year age difference and would consider dating the young man if her current relationship comes to an end.

“I don’t see anything wrong with the age difference. It depends on the person’s behaviour,” she said.

Asked whether she genuinely had no concerns about the age difference, Mzbel responded: “We were told it’s not good, but we haven’t asked why. There’s nothing wrong with it. For me, I don’t care about age difference. If I find you attractive and I like you, why not?”

She explained that she is currently in a relationship and does not date two people simultaneously, adding that she would only consider pursuing a relationship with the 19-year-old if her current relationship ended.

“He’s cute, but that’s just it. I don’t know how to do two people at a time, maybe if the person breaks up with me. He makes me happy, which is why I entertain him,” she said.

Her comments have sparked debate online, with some social media users questioning the appropriateness of a woman in her 40s expressing romantic interest in someone who is 19.

Much of the discussion has also centred on Mzbel’s history of speaking openly about sexual harassment and her 2005 hit song 16 Years, which tells the story of a young girl who is sexually exploited by an older man.

Some social media users have questioned whether her latest comments are inconsistent with the message associated with the song, particularly given the significant age difference between Mzbel and the young man.

One social media user, Aku_addy, wrote: “Lived long enough to see Mzbel become Bra. Laryea.”

Another user, Dr Spizzy, wrote: “Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, you are 46 years old. You made a song raising awareness for predatory sexual behaviour related to minors and this is what you dabble in today? I believe you’re old enough to see the irony in your current disposition. It’s a shame she’s descended so low.”

“Legally right, morally wrong but why are you as a 40 year old attracted to a 19 year old?” another user questioned.

Mzbel recounts abusive first relationship

During the interview, Mzbel also revealed that her first serious relationship was with a man who was 28 years older than her.

According to the musician, the man played an important role in helping her discover her talent and supported the beginning of her music career. However, she said the relationship eventually became abusive and possessive.

“My first ever serious relationship, the man was exactly 28 years older than me. He discovered my talent and helped me start doing music. It went well but didn’t end well. When I became famous, he felt threatened. He was also abusive. He used to beat me and seize my phone, so when I got a little money, I ran away,” she said.

Her account of the relationship adds another dimension to the ongoing discussion surrounding her comments about age differences.

The remarks have prompted some social media users to revisit Mzbel’s earlier experiences and question her current position on relationships involving significant age gaps.

The discussion has also reignited broader conversations about age-gap relationships and whether the same standards should apply when the older partner is a woman.

While a 19-year-old is legally an adult, the debate has largely focused on the substantial age difference and the potential power dynamics that can exist in relationships involving partners from significantly different generations.

Mzbel has remained one of Ghana’s most outspoken entertainment personalities, frequently attracting public discussion with her views on relationships, religion, politics and social issues.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.