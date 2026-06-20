NACOC launches investigation into 320kg meth seizure linked to Ghana

Drugs were found in bags of charcoal.Photo: ABF

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has commenced investigations into a major drug seizure in Australia after authorities there intercepted approximately 320 kilogrammes of methamphetamine concealed in a consignment believed to have originated from Ghana.

The development follows a notification from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) regarding the interception of the illicit consignment, which was reportedly hidden in a shipment declared as charcoal and destined for Australia.

Australian authorities have charged three people in connection with the bust of the methamphetamine consignment worth an estimated A$296 million, which was concealed in two shipping containers that arrived from Ghana and were declared as bags of charcoal.

Australian authorities estimate the seized methamphetamine could have been distributed in as many as 3.2 million individual street-level deals.

READ ALSO: Three charged in Australia over alleged importation of 320kg meth worth A$296m concealed in Ghana-bound charcoal shipment

In a statement issued on June 19, 2026, NACOC said it had taken official notice of the seizure and immediately initiated investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the shipment and identify individuals connected to the suspected trafficking operation.

“The Commission has commenced investigations into the matter and is working closely with internal security agencies and its foreign partners to identify, trace, and apprehend all individuals connected to the trafficking operation,” the statement said.

NACOC indicated that the investigation would be conducted in collaboration with local and international law enforcement agencies as part of efforts to dismantle any criminal network that may have used Ghana as a transit or origin point for the illicit consignment.

The Commission stressed its commitment to strengthening international cooperation in the fight against narcotics trafficking and other forms of transnational organised crime.

“NACOC remains committed to strengthening international cooperation and ensuring that Ghana’s territory and commercial channels are not exploited by transnational drug trafficking networks,” the statement added.

The seizure has renewed concerns about the activities of international drug syndicates operating across borders and their attempts to exploit legitimate trade routes to transport narcotics.

Methamphetamine, commonly known as "meth", is a highly addictive synthetic stimulant whose trafficking has become a major challenge for law enforcement agencies worldwide. International criminal organisations often conceal the substance in commercial cargo, food products and industrial goods to evade detection.

The use of charcoal shipments and other bulk commodities to conceal illicit drugs has become an increasingly sophisticated tactic employed by traffickers seeking to move large quantities of narcotics across continents.

Over the years, Ghanaian authorities have intensified efforts to combat narcotics trafficking through enhanced surveillance at ports, airports and border entry points, as well as increased collaboration with international partners, but questions remain on how the consignment left Ghana undetected.

NACOC has in recent years, undertaken several high-profile operations leading to the interception of cocaine, heroin and other prohibited substances, while also working with foreign law enforcement agencies to track international drug syndicates with links to West Africa.

The latest investigation is expected to focus on the origin of the shipment, the identities of those involved in its export, and whether any local networks facilitated the movement of the drugs.

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