NADMO must prioritise flood prevention over sharing of rice and mattresses – Adomako Kissi

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, has called on the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to place greater emphasis on flood prevention rather than focusing primarily on the distribution of relief items.
According to him, Ghana's disaster management approach must become more proactive if the country is to effectively address its perennial flooding challenges.
His comments come in the wake of the heavy rains that triggered widespread flooding across parts of the Greater Accra Region, claiming lives, displacing residents, submerging homes and businesses, and sparking a fire outbreak at Odawna.
Dr Adomako Kissi said NADMO has, over the years, been inadequately resourced to effectively discharge its mandate, stressing that successive governments have failed to provide the agency with the necessary equipment and logistical support.
"NADMO's equipment levels are low, and it's not an NDC government issue. Over the years, NADMO has not been well equipped. The Ghanaian NADMO, which is a disaster management authority, has largely been focused on giving out rice and mattresses, and I really think that the focus needs to change," he said on Channel One TV.
The former legislator argued that disaster prevention should receive the same level of attention as emergency response and relief distribution, with greater investment in engineering expertise and flood mitigation measures.
"Prevention is also part of their mandate. They need appropriate engineers, not party faithful, who can work with the assemblies to identify high-risk flood areas and implement preventive measures before disasters occur," he stated.
Dr Adomako Kissi also expressed concern about worsening traffic congestion caused by flooding, particularly for commuters travelling into Accra. He urged authorities to engage companies whose activities may be obstructing waterways or contributing to flood risks.
He further appealed to the Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, to review budgetary allocations to NADMO and ensure the agency is adequately funded to invest in long-term flood prevention and disaster preparedness measures.
His call comes as authorities continue to assess the impact of the latest floods, which have inundated several communities, displaced residents and renewed concerns over Ghana's preparedness for extreme weather events.
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