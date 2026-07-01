NADMO registers 1,401 victims after Odawna Rubber Market fire disaster

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has revealed that 1,401 people have been registered as victims of the fire that destroyed parts of the Odawna Rubber Market in Accra.
According to NADMO, the registration exercise is ongoing, and the figure was recorded as of the second day of the exercise, which began on June 30, 2026.
The fire, which broke out in the early hours of June 29, 2026, destroyed several structures in the market.
Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were initially delayed in accessing the scene due to flooding on the access roads, following heavy rainfall the night before the incident.
The rains, which began on the evening of June 28, continued into the night, flooding the area and hampering early firefighting efforts.
Despite the challenging conditions, firefighters eventually gained access to the scene when floodwaters receded and succeeded in bringing the blaze under control.
Following the incident, NADMO began registering affected traders to obtain accurate data for relief and recovery efforts.
After two days of the exercise, officials confirmed that 1,401 people had been registered. According to NADMO, 1,368 were registered at the central collection point, while 33 others reported directly to the NADMO office in Korle Klottey.
The authority added that the figures will be cross-checked with market leadership to prevent duplication and ensure that only genuine victims benefit from possible support packages.
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