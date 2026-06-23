NADMO to fumigate flood-hit Central Region communities after cemeteries inundated

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Central Region has announced plans to undertake a fumigation exercise in flood-affected communities where rising waters inundated cemeteries, as authorities move to prevent possible outbreaks of disease.

The operation, which will be conducted in partnership with National Security and the Ghana Health Service, forms part of measures aimed at protecting public health following the recent floods that affected several parts of the region.

The exercise is expected to help minimise the risk of water-borne diseases and other environmental health hazards associated with flooding.

Speaking on Citi FM on Monday, June 22, Central Regional Director of NADMO, Kwesi Dawood, said the decision was prompted by reports that floodwaters had entered sections of cemeteries in some affected communities.

“We are also collaborating with other institutions in the region to embark on fumigation in some sections of the flooded areas. We had some flooding in cemeteries in the area, and when issues like this happen, we have to do the fumigation to curb the likes of water-borne diseases and other health risks that we do not want,” he said.

Mr Dawood noted that NADMO is coordinating closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure the intervention is carried out swiftly and effectively. He explained that the objective is to reduce potential health risks and safeguard residents in communities impacted by the floods.

The Regional Director also praised the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service for their role in rescue and emergency response operations during the flooding.

“We want to commend the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service for the extraordinary support they gave us over the week, which brought about the saving of lives of those affected. Their efforts have gone a long way in reducing the fatalities and casualties,” he stated.

He added that NADMO will continue assessing the impact of the floods while working with partner institutions to provide relief and implement measures to address ongoing health and environmental concerns.

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