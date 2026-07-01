NADMO, Zoomlion launch multi-site drain clearing exercise to curb flooding in Greater Accra

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Limited and other collaborating institutions, on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, intensified its flood preparedness efforts with a large-scale drain-clearing exercise at multiple flood-prone locations across the Greater Accra Region to improve the free flow of stormwater and minimise the risk of flooding ahead of the next expected rains.

The exercise forms part of the 12-week “No Do No Do” campaign, launched last month to promote environmental responsibility, strengthen flood preparedness and complement ongoing public education with practical interventions.

Under the campaign, NADMO and its partners are undertaking post-flood assessments and desilting exercises while encouraging residents to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains.

Addressing the media during the exercise, the Greater Accra Regional Director of NADMO, Dennis Nartey, said the campaign was introduced in response to the growing impact of poor waste disposal on flooding across the region.

He noted that while public education remains a key component of the initiative, swift post-flood interventions are equally important to prevent blocked drains from worsening the effects of subsequent rainfall.

Mr Nartey explained that after every heavy downpour, NADMO conducts post-flood assessments to identify drains clogged with refuse, silt and other debris before deploying teams to clear them ahead of subsequent rains. He said the latest operation was prompted by the recent heavy rainfall, which caused flooding in parts of the capital, displaced residents and left substantial quantities of waste trapped in drainage channels, making immediate desilting and clean-up efforts necessary.

The day’s exercise commenced at the Okponglo stretch and was simultaneously carried out at about six flood-prone locations across the region, including Tema East, Tema West, Alajo, Santa Maria and Ablekuma, with similar interventions expected in additional communities as the campaign progresses. According to Mr Nartey, the operational areas were selected based on recurring flood incidents and findings from post-flood assessments.

Speaking on behalf of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the Greater Accra General Manager, Ernest Morgan Acquah, said the company joined the exercise to help clear the large volumes of waste and debris deposited by the floods, particularly in badly affected communities such as Alajo. He noted that beyond restoring cleanliness, the exercise was intended to minimise potential public health risks and ensure drainage systems were cleared ahead of any subsequent rainfall. He added that although public education on proper waste disposal remains important, the immediate priority was to support affected residents rather than apportion blame.

Mr Nartey disclosed that blocked drains at the Okponglo stretch had caused floodwaters to overflow onto sections of the road, creating hazardous conditions for motorists. He noted that two road traffic crashes were recorded in the area after drivers unknowingly entered flooded portions of the roadway following the recent rains, underscoring the urgency of the intervention.

Mr Nartey stressed that while drain clearing and desilting remain critical emergency measures, they cannot offer a lasting solution unless residents change their attitude towards waste disposal. He therefore called on the public to refrain from dumping refuse into drains and urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to rigorously enforce sanitation by-laws, including the prosecution of offenders to serve as a deterrent.

He estimated that human activities account for nearly 50 per cent of the flooding experienced in Accra, despite government’s significant investment in expanding drainage infrastructure. He cautioned that drains designed to convey large volumes of stormwater quickly lose their capacity when clogged with refuse, causing water to overflow into surrounding communities during heavy rains.

On calls for the declaration of a state of emergency over recurring floods, Mr. Nartey said the more urgent priority is to remove illegal structures on waterways and flood retention areas. He urged government to demonstrate the political will to reclaim encroached drainage corridors and retention basins, stressing that such measures would provide a more sustainable solution to the perennial flooding challenge.

Mr Nartey commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the Jospong Group of Companies, Dredge Masters, FeDems and other partners for providing equipment, logistics and technical support for the campaign, while NADMO deployed personnel to support the operations. He expressed confidence that sustained collaboration between government agencies, private sector partners and local communities under the “No Do No Do” campaign would significantly improve drainage systems, promote responsible environmental practices and strengthen Greater Accra’s resilience against flooding.

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