NAFCO needs GH¢770m to purchase excess rice and grains from farmers

The National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) says it requires at least GH¢770 million to purchase excess rice and other grains from farmers nationwide, amid concerns over limited market access and delays in government procurement under the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.

The disclosure follows complaints from farmers who allege that NAFCO has not fully implemented a directive to procure locally produced rice for use in second-cycle institutions, with reports indicating that some schools continue to rely on imported rice.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, NAFCO spokesperson Emmanuel Arthur explained that the volume of unsold grains far exceeds the company’s current funding capacity.

“But the issue is this: when the order was given, some amount of money was given, GH¢100 million,” he said. “In fact, we had told the government that we needed not less than GH¢770 million to be able to mop up what was with the farmers.”

He noted that although the full amount was requested, the government approved a smaller initial intervention.

“But the government said, ‘There isn’t much, so we’ll give you GH¢100 million for a start.’ That was in 2025,” he added.

Mr Arthur further disclosed that additional funding has been indicated in the 2026 national budget to support the programme.

“Then, in the 2026 budget, the government indicated that they’re going to give us an additional GH¢200 million. We’re waiting for it,” he said.

NAFCO’s comments come amid mounting pressure from rice farmers, who say delays in procurement are affecting their livelihoods and leaving large quantities of produce unsold.

The government had earlier directed NAFCO to prioritise the purchase of locally produced rice for the Free SHS programme as part of efforts to support domestic agriculture and reduce dependence on imported food products.

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