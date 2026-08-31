National Children’s Day 2026: Child Online Africa calls for child-led digital protection in Ghana

Child Online Africa is urging parents, caregivers, and policymakers to prioritise children's voices in the fight against digital abuse, as Ghana marks National Children's Day 2026 under the theme "Amplifying Children's Voices on Abuse in Ghana - Promoting Child Protection, Participation and Advocacy."

In a statement issued on Monday, the organisation reaffirmed its commitment to building a safer digital environment for every child, stressing that genuine protection cannot be achieved without listening to young people themselves.

The group highlighted that as children increasingly learn, communicate, and express themselves online, they face growing threats including cyberbullying, online grooming, sexual exploitation, exposure to harmful content, and privacy violations.

The Executive Director of Child Online Africa, Awo Aidam Amenyah, has consistently emphasised that online safety must be integrated into children's daily lives rather than treated as an afterthought.

The organisation is calling on parents and caregivers to encourage their children to take part in the Children's Internet Governance Forum (Children's IGF) - a dedicated platform where young people can learn about online safety, share their experiences, and contribute their voices to conversations about the future of the internet.

"The reality is that no country or institution has found a perfect solution to the challenges posed by rapidly evolving technologies. However, there are valuable lessons and best practices from different regions of the world that can inform Africa's approach to online safety and digital governance," Amenyah has previously noted.

The call for child-led participation comes amid growing concerns about online threats facing Ghanaian children.

According to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), there were 13,000 cases of child exploitation reported in 2020, and with internet penetration in Ghana reaching 68 percent, children remain the fastest adopters of digital platforms.

Ghana's Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has been intensifying efforts to address these threats. Acting Director-General Divine Selase Agbeti has reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to enhancing reporting, response, and data-driven threat analysis in the fight against online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

During the National Online Safety Summit 2026 held in Accra, stakeholders emphasised the need to transition from reactive responses to preventive measures and from fragmented efforts to comprehensive national strategies.

The CSA has also proposed a 25-year jail term for anyone who shares intimate images of minors online, citing Sections 62-66 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038).

The Authority has trained over 1,000 schoolchildren in the La-Nkwantanang-Madina constituency on guarding themselves against online predators.

Child Online Africa has been at the forefront of advocacy and policy efforts aimed at protecting children's digital rights across the continent.

The organisation recently held a Digital Literacy and Citizenship forum for over 30 Child Advisors at the Ghana Library Authority's Accra Children's Library, where participants developed a digital safety toolkit to educate peers about internet benefits and dangers.

In addition to promoting child participation, the organisation is advocating for an African Union-wide protocol that would set 16 as the minimum age for social media use across member states.

The group has also called for the establishment of an African eSafety Commission by 2028 to monitor online harms, enforce standards, and hold technology companies accountable where children are harmed online.

As Ghanaians celebrate National Children's Day, Child Online Africa's message is clear: move from protecting children without their voices to protecting children by amplifying their voices.

The organisation is encouraging young people to report any suspicious online activities to the Cyber Security Authority via 292 or 050-160-3111 .

"Children have a right to be safe online and an equal right to be heard in shaping the digital world they inhabit," the statement concluded.

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