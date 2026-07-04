NDC signs cooperation accord with Russia’s United Russia Party

Ghana's governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has formalised a political cooperation agreement with United Russia, the governing party of the Russian Federation, in a move aimed at strengthening party-to-party relations and expanding political collaboration across the African continent.

The agreement was concluded in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 25, 2026, during a meeting of the Standing Committee of the For the Freedom of Nations! Movement, an international political platform that brings together political parties from different countries.

The accord was signed following bilateral discussions between the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and Andrei Klimov, a member of the Bureau of the Supreme Council of United Russia.

A statement issued after the meeting said both parties recognised the growing diplomatic and parliamentary relations between Ghana and Russia and expressed their commitment to strengthening cooperation between their respective political organisations.

The agreement is expected to facilitate closer exchanges on political organisation, governance, policy dialogue and broader areas of mutual interest while fostering stronger institutional links between the two parties.

During the discussions, Mr Asiedu Nketia acknowledged Russia's historical role, as the successor state of the former Soviet Union, in supporting anti-colonial struggles across Africa.

He reaffirmed the NDC's commitment to the ideals and objectives of the For the Freedom of Nations! Movement, describing the platform as one that promotes cooperation among political parties on issues affecting national sovereignty, development and international solidarity.

The two parties also agreed to work towards strengthening collaboration among political parties across the African continent, with particular emphasis on enhancing engagement within West Africa.

According to the statement, both sides believe stronger inter-party relations can contribute to broader cooperation between African countries and Russia in areas of common political and developmental interest.

The discussions also highlighted preparations towards the third Russia–Africa Summit, which both parties described as an important platform for expanding political, economic and diplomatic engagement between Russia and African nations.

They agreed that sustained dialogue ahead of the summit would help reinforce existing partnerships and create additional opportunities for cooperation between Russia and countries across the continent.

The latest agreement further consolidates relations between the NDC and United Russia and complements the broader diplomatic ties that have existed between Ghana and Russia over the years.

Political observers say the partnership reflects the growing trend of inter-party diplomacy, with governing political parties increasingly seeking international cooperation to exchange governance experiences, strengthen institutional capacity and deepen political engagement beyond traditional state-to-state relations.

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