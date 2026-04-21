NDC will deliver on Upper West development promises – Asiedu Nketia

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia in the studios of Labussie FM

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has assured residents of the Upper West Region that the party will fulfil its development promises following its electoral victory.

Speaking during an interview on Lambussie FM during his Thank You Tour of the Upper West region,, Mr Asiedu Nketia expressed gratitude to the people of the region for their continued support and pledged that their confidence in the party would be rewarded.

“We are not only grateful in words, but we will live by every promise we made. By the end of the four-year term, the region will be better than it was in 2024,” he said.

He outlined a number of key infrastructure projects expected to improve livelihoods in the region, including major road developments and upgrades to transport systems.

According to him, work is ongoing on critical road networks linking the Upper West Region to other parts of the country, with the project divided into multiple lots to accelerate completion.

“We recognise the poor state and long stretch of the road, so multiple contractors are working simultaneously to ensure faster delivery,” he explained.

Mr Asiedu Nketia also disclosed plans to upgrade aviation infrastructure in the region, including relocating and modernising existing airstrip facilities to meet higher standards.

“We want to ensure easier access to the region, not just for residents but for economic activity as well,” he noted.

He stressed that the NDC government, under President John Dramani Mahama, is focused on delivering tangible results rather than making rhetorical promises.

“We prefer to perform rather than talk too much about what we are doing,” he said.

The NDC Chairman further highlighted the region’s contributions to national leadership, noting that several prominent figures in government hail from the Upper West Region.

He urged residents to remain confident in the government’s agenda, assuring them that development efforts would be inclusive and impactful.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.