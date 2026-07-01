NDC’s Novihoho Afaglo sympathises with flood victims in Accra and Ketu South

National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart Novihoho Afaglo has expressed sympathy to thousands of Ghanaians affected by the recent floods, particularly residents of Accra and the Ketu South Constituency.

Speaking to the media, Mr Afaglo conveyed his heartfelt condolences to families who have lost loved ones, homes and property as a result of the flooding, describing the situation as both painful and heartbreaking.

He said the devastation caused by the floods had left many families displaced and struggling to rebuild their lives.

“My thoughts and prayers are with every family affected by these floods,” Mr Afaglo said.

“No one should have to go through such an ordeal, and I stand in solidarity with the people of Accra and the good people of Ketu South during this very difficult time.”

Mr Afaglo drew particular attention to the Ketu South Constituency in the Volta Region, noting that its coastal and low-lying location makes it especially vulnerable to seasonal flooding.

He called for comprehensive, long-term measures to address the recurring flooding, stressing the need for sustainable interventions to protect lives and property.

The NDC stalwart also urged government agencies and humanitarian organisations to expedite the distribution of relief items and emergency assistance to all affected communities, ensuring that no victim is overlooked.

He further appealed to the private sector, civil society organisations and well-meaning Ghanaians to support ongoing relief efforts in the spirit of national unity and compassion.

Mr Afaglo encouraged affected residents to remain hopeful and resilient, assuring them that they were not alone as the nation rallied behind them during the difficult period.

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