New Zoomlion MD pays courtesy call on Nungua Mantse, seeks his blessings as she assumes office

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with traditional authorities as it enters a new era of leadership.

The waste management giant’s newly appointed Managing Director, Mrs Doris Kwekwor Adjei, led a high-level delegation on a courtesy visit to the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of Nungua, His Royal Majesty Oboade Notse Nii Odaifio Welentse III, at his palace in Nungua.

The visit—a long-standing Zoomlion tradition—was to formally introduce the new MD and her management team to key stakeholders following her recent appointment.

Welcoming the delegation, HRM Oboade Notse Nii Odaifio Welentse III praised the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyapong, for his “tremendous and consistent commitment” to transforming waste management in Ghana.

He prayed to the gods and ancestors for Dr Agyapong’s continued protection and strength: “May he be granted long life and wisdom so he can continue the good works he is doing for this country.”

The Nungua Mantse also acknowledged the sterling performance of the immediate past Managing Director, noting that she laid a solid foundation. He urged Mrs Adjei to build on that legacy and pledged the full support and collaboration of the Nungua Traditional Council.

A former Greater Accra Regional Minister and member of the traditional council, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, who is also the Paramount Chief of Katamanso, addressed the gathering.

He commended Mrs Adjei’s track record, particularly her advocacy for women’s empowerment, and described her appointment as “a proud moment for women in leadership".

He offered prayers for her tenure, asking for “God’s guidance, protection and wisdom as you take up this noble responsibility to serve the nation.”

In her remarks, Mrs Doris Kwekwor Adjei expressed gratitude for the warm reception and blessings from the traditional council. She assured the king and elders of Zoomlion’s resolve to deepen its impact in environmental sanitation, community education, and sustainable waste solutions under her leadership.

Madam Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei Duah reiterated that engagement with traditional rulers remains central to Zoomlion’s stakeholder strategy, as the company believes traditional leaders are critical partners in driving behavioural change at the community level.

The courtesy call marks the beginning of a renewed partnership between Zoomlion Ghana Limited and traditional authorities in the Greater Accra Region.

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