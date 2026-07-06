Nexus Global Services holds workshop to prepare kidney patients for transplants

Patients living with chronic kidney disease in Ghana are set to receive guidance on kidney transplantation, nutrition and mental health at a workshop organised by Nexus Global Services in partnership with the Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The 2026 Kidney Patients Workshop, held on Saturday, 4 July, brought together nephrologists, nutritionists, psychologists and transplant specialists in preparation to educate patients, their families and caregivers on managing kidney disease and preparing for transplantation.

Held under the theme 'The Road to Kidney Transplantation: Empowering Patients Through Knowledge, Nutrition, and Holistic Care', the programme will focus on helping patients better understand treatment options and improve long-term health outcomes.

Organisers say participants will receive information on chronic kidney disease, haemodialysis, kidney transplantation, renal nutrition and psychological support, alongside an interactive question-and-answer session with healthcare professionals.

Chairman of Nexus Global Services, Dr. Rashid Alhassan, says patient education remains critical to improving outcomes.

"Knowledge empowers patients to make informed decisions about their health. Through this workshop, we aim to provide reliable information, address common concerns and inspire hope for patients and families navigating the challenges of kidney disease," he said.

The event also featured presentations by consultant nephrologist Dr. Mensah Amoah, transplant coordinator James McKeown Amoah, nutritionist Thelma Ofori, and psychologist Priscilla Kushiabu.

The workshop comes amid growing concern over the burden of kidney disease in Ghana. Health experts have warned that chronic kidney disease is becoming increasingly common, with many patients diagnosed only after the condition has progressed to advanced stages requiring dialysis or transplantation.

The organisers say the initiative forms part of broader efforts to improve patient education, encourage early intervention and strengthen multidisciplinary support for people living with kidney disease.

Nexus Global Services says it will continue to work with healthcare institutions to improve access to specialised treatment and support services for patients in Ghana.

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