Nigeria condemns killing of two nationals in South Africa, demands Justice

Bianca Ojukwu, Foreign Affairs Minister

Nigeria's Federal Government has condemned the killing of Nigerian nationals in South Africa and called for thorough investigations to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the government expressed concern over the safety of Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa following recent incidents of violence.

According to the ministry, one of the victims, Emeka Charles Iroegbu, was allegedly killed by officers of the Tshwane Metro Police in Sunnyside, Pretoria, on June 28, 2026.

The ministry also recalled the death of another Nigerian, Nnaemeka Mathew Andrew Ekpenyong, who was allegedly killed on April 20, 2026. It said no arrests had been made in connection with the case despite reports that the identities of the officers involved were known to the South African Police Service.

The statement further said another Nigerian, Musa Yunana Joe, popularly known as Big Joe, was shot dead in front of his shop in Witbank, Mpumalanga, on June 28 by unidentified gunmen.

The Federal Government said the incidents had heightened concerns over the safety of Nigerians living in South Africa and urged the authorities to investigate the killings and other unresolved cases involving Nigerian citizens.

It also expressed concern over a recent televised statement attributed to a South African government spokesperson, who reportedly asked Nigerians leaving the country because of anti-foreigner protests to disclose where illegal drugs were hidden.

The ministry described the reported remarks as unacceptable, warning that public statements capable of stereotyping an entire community could inflame tensions.

It also criticised groups accused of inciting hostility against foreign nationals and called on South African authorities to address hate speech and violence directed at migrants.

The Federal Government reiterated that all criminal allegations should be handled through lawful processes and that every suspect is entitled to a fair hearing.

It sympathised with the families of the deceased and pledged to continue diplomatic engagement with the South African government to seek justice.

The ministry advised Nigerians residing in South Africa to remain calm, law-abiding and security conscious, urging them to avoid areas prone to violence and relocate to safer neighbourhoods where necessary while diplomatic efforts continue.

It also noted that South African citizens and businesses continue to operate freely in Nigeria, stressing that South Africa has a responsibility to protect all persons lawfully residing within its borders, irrespective of nationality.

The government warned that it would continue to monitor developments and consider appropriate diplomatic measures if attacks against Nigerians persist, while urging Nigerians at home to refrain from retaliatory actions and allow diplomatic channels to address the situation.

Credit: Vanguard Nigeria

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