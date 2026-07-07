Nigerian student dies after suffering injuries in Russian airstrike

A 23-year-old Nigerian medical graduate, Nnani Adaobi Marian, has died after sustaining critical injuries in a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, just days before her graduation ceremony.

Adaobi was injured on June 29, 2026, when Russian forces reportedly struck the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv with aerial bombs.

She was initially treated in Kharkiv before being transferred to Germany, where she died on Sunday, July 5, despite efforts by doctors to save her life.

Confirming her death, Kharkiv National Medical University paid tribute to the young graduate, describing her as an exceptional student with a passion for helping others.

“Nnani Adaobi Marian was a bright, sincere and kind-hearted person. She easily found common ground with people and was distinguished by her thirst for knowledge, hard work and sincere desire to help others,” the university said.

The institution added that although medical teams in both Ukraine and Germany fought to save her, her injuries proved fatal.

“Everyone sympathized, helped and hoped for her recovery, but they could not save her life,” the university stated.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office also extended condolences to her family, noting that doctors “fought for her life until the very end.”

Adaobi had been studying at Kharkiv National Medical University since 2020 and had further strengthened her medical training through internships at the University of Cambridge and Biruni University in Türkiye.

According to reports, she and her friend, Fatima Huseynova, were on their way to a graduation photoshoot when the airstrike occurred. Fatima died at the scene, while Adaobi was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The attack reportedly left 12 other people injured, adding to the civilian casualties from the ongoing war in Ukraine.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.