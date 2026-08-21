Nii Lante Vanderpuye apologises to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC over GoldBod comments

NDC MP Nii Lante Vanderpuye has issued an unreserved apology to GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi and the NDC over comments he made during a discussion on Citi TV.

In a statement, Mr Vanderpuye said he had listened to his comments and reflected on the discussion before acknowledging that he failed to communicate his intended position properly.

“I wish to sincerely apologise for my comments during my presentation on Citi TV this morning. Having had the opportunity to listen carefully to myself and reflect on the discussion, I acknowledge that I did not communicate my intended position in the manner I should have. I take full responsibility for that.”

He stressed that he never intended to undermine Mr Gyamfi or support attacks against him and GoldBod by the opposition.

“Let me state clearly and without ambiguity that it was never my intention to undermine or condemn our comrade, Sammy Gyamfi, or to lend support to the attacks being directed at him and the GoldBod by the opposition.”

Mr Vanderpuye said his political record and commitment to the NDC would not allow him to knowingly strengthen the position of the party’s opponents.

“My record, my convictions and my commitment to the NDC would never permit me to knowingly strengthen the hands of our political opponents against one of our own.”

He explained that his intention during the discussion was actually to defend GoldBod and Mr Gyamfi’s work.

“Indeed, my intention during the discussion was to defend the work of GoldBod and the efforts of Sammy Gyamfi.”

However, he admitted that his reaction to what he described as sustained propaganda and attacks surrounding the issue created a different impression.

“Unfortunately, in reacting to the sustained propaganda and attacks surrounding the matter, I expressed myself in a way that created a completely different impression. For that error of judgement and communication, I am sincerely sorry.”

Mr Vanderpuye offered a specific apology to Mr Gyamfi, describing him as a committed member of the NDC who deserves the party’s support.

“I particularly apologise to Sammy Gyamfi. He is a dedicated member of our party who has served the NDC with courage and commitment over the years, and he deserves the support of all of us as he carries out one of the most important national responsibilities entrusted to him.”

He said any concerns he may have had should not have been expressed in a way that could be interpreted as supporting the opposition’s attacks.

Mr Vanderpuye also apologised to the NDC leadership, members and grassroots who were disappointed or hurt by his comments.

“I also apologise to the leadership, members and, particularly, the grassroots of our great party who were disappointed or hurt by my comments. I understand their concerns.”

He said party members expected leaders and those seeking greater responsibility within the NDC to show solidarity, sound judgement, and loyalty, particularly when the party and its institutions face political attacks.

Mr Vanderpuye further reaffirmed his commitment to the NDC, citing his long political involvement and the difficult circumstances through which he had stood by the party.

“I have spent a significant part of my political life standing and fighting for the NDC, including through extremely difficult personal and political circumstances.”

He concluded by stressing that his allegiance to the party remains unchanged.

“The NDC is my political home, and my loyalty and commitment to its cause remain unwavering.”

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