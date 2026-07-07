Nkwanta-Dadiase road rehabilitation underway after years of neglect

Audio By Carbonatix
Rehabilitation works are underway on the feeder road linking Nkwanta township to Dadiase, a farming community in the Oti Region, in a move aimed at improving access and boosting commercial activities in the area.
The road serves as a key link between Ghana and the Togo border, facilitating trade activities, particularly for farmers and traders from Togo who travel to Nkwanta to sell their produce.
Residents of Nkwanta also rely heavily on supplies from across the border, including tomatoes, garden eggs, pepper and other cash crops largely produced by women farmers.
Speaking to Adom News, the Member of Parliament for the area, Geoffrey Kini, expressed concern over years of neglect of the road, explaining that the current intervention involves reshaping and gravelling the route to make it motorable for commuters and other road users.
He added that after the rehabilitation works, government is expected to take further steps to extend the road connection to the border post.
The MP also urged motorists and motor riders to exercise caution, avoid speeding and help prevent accidents during and after the construction works.
Meanwhile, the NDC Constituency Chairman, Prosper Akamani, together with the Assembly Member, welcomed the rehabilitation project and commended the MP and the assembly for the intervention.
They described the road as vital to commercial activities between Ghana and neighbouring countries, noting that its poor condition had been a major challenge for residents of Dadiase.
They expressed confidence that the improved road would enhance business activities and attract more traders, particularly those travelling from Togo.
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