No premature declarations or campaigns – NDC tells aspirants

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cautioned its members against prematurely declaring their intention to contest in the party’s upcoming internal elections, warning that such actions could result in disqualification.

The directive follows the party’s approval of guidelines for its internal electoral processes, including a detailed timetable covering elections from the branch level to the national stage.

In a statement, Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations, Mustapha Gbande, indicated that the party has recently concluded a limited registration exercise for new members, along with a dues payment process to validate membership and determine eligibility to contest.

He emphasised that any declaration of intent outside the approved timelines would constitute a breach of the party’s rules and could lead to disqualification if proven.

“I would like to place on the records that premature declaration of intentions to contest outside the timelines may constitute an activity outside the guidelines and the same could be a potent ground for disqualification of an aspirant at any level, particularly constituency, regional and national level, if such evidence is established,” he cautioned.

Mr Gbande added that the party is committed to maintaining a stable political environment and ensuring that its internal elections are conducted fairly and transparently.

The NDC has therefore urged all members to refrain from early campaigning and strictly adhere to the laid-down guidelines.

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